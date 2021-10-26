ELKTON — A teen caught with nearly 140 baggies of fentanyl after leading police on a brief foot chase near Elkton in March has been placed in Cecil County Adult Drug Court — a demanding program that he must successfully complete to avoid sentencing.
Retired Talbot County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Broughton M. Earnest deferred sentencing the defendant, Michael Ayden Grondin, 18, of Cecilton, on Thursday during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing and then placed him in the CCADC, which is designed to help qualified, addicted defendants into recovery.
Grondin had pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute in August, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed several related charges against him.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of three to seven years of active incarceration for Grondin, who had been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond since his arrest approximately seven months ago.
The judge reportedly considered Grondin’s young age and other factors in making his decision to defer sentencing and to place the teen in the CCADC. Elkton-based defense lawyer Michael J. Halter represented Grondin, and Assistant State’s Attorney Stuart Welch prosecuted the case.
Started in April 2006, the CCADC is a program aimed at treating qualified defendants who have been convicted of “non-violent, drug-motivated” crimes and, as a result, are facing more than one year in jail.
It is a voluntary program for offenders whose primary diagnosis is substance abuse. It is a post-plea program for defendants who reside in Cecil County. It can take a CCADC defendant up to two years to successfully complete the program, though some have needed more time.
In addition to subjecting themselves to random and scheduled drug testing and frequent courtroom sessions, which are staggered to accommodate the approximately 70 people currently in the program, drug court defendants must undergo counseling and treatment through the Cecil County Health Department and meet specified goals, such as earning their GED and securing employment.
A drug court defendant can face penalties, including weekend stays in jail or longer, for the presence of drugs in a tested urine sample, failure to attend a meeting or courtroom session and other violations.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes presides over the weekly CCADC docket. During a Cecil Whig interview last year, Baynes emphasized, “It’s not a get-out-of-jail-free card. It is a tough program. It is time-consuming. There are a lot of things they have to do, before they can graduate.”
Baynes then noted, “When a lot of them get into the program, they don’t know what they’re getting into.”
Should defendants continually fail to comply with the rules of the CCADC, they would be dismissed from the program and likely would face a portion or even all of the suspended sentences that were imposed after their original criminal cases were adjudicated by way of guilty plea, or they would face sentencing if it had been deferred.
The criminal case that led to Grondin’s placement in the CCADC program stemmed from his arrest in early March, less than two months after he had turned 18.
While on routine patrol, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy started surveilling Grondin and a male who was with him at approximately 12:10 a.m. on March 5, after noticing them enter a Waffle House on Belle Hill Road, and then exit the establishment empty-handed less than two minutes later, court records show.
The deputy watched Grondin and the male, who is not identified in court records, walk across Belle Hill Road — without using a crosswalk to do so — and then enter the parking lot of Dunkin’ Donuts, which was closed, police reported.
The deputy then pulled into the area of a nearby Sunrise Inn, putting his patrol vehicle in a position where Grondin and his companion faced the law enforcement officer, police said. At that point, police added, Grondin and the other male started running.
Considering what he had witnessed to be “unprovoked flight,” the deputy gave chase, according to court records. The deputy caught Grondin, but the suspect’s companion got away, court records show.
The deputy found 69 blue wax paper packets containing fentanyl, when he reached into Grondin’s right pants pocket, police said. The packets had been parceled into five bundles, and each packet was marked by a “TRX” street brand stamp, police added.
A specially-trained CCSO K-9 Unit scent dog, guided by his handler, scanned the path that Grondin had taken while fleeing, and that helped investigators find a black bag lying beside an unoccupied vehicle, according to court records.
Investigators confiscated 69 additional blue wax paper packets containing fentanyl, after finding them inside that bag, court records show. Court records indicate the investigators seized a total of 138 packets containing fentanyl.
