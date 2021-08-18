ELKTON — A convicted sex offender is facing criminal charges after he allegedly failed to re-register with the Cecil County Sex Offender registry, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspect, Gordon Howard Everts, 68, also is accused of leaving his place of employment and moving to a new address without notifying the registry, court records show.
Charging documents indicate that Everts was convicted of child sexually abusive activity in Michigan on Feb. 1, 2002 and, as a result, he was was required to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 25 years wherever his lives.
After moving to Cecil County, Everts signed a State of Maryland Notice of Sexual Offender Registration Requirement form on Feb. 9, indicating that he understood all registration requirements and would comply with them, police said.
Everts was scheduled to re-register with the Cecil County Sex Offender Registry on Aug. 10, but he allegedly failed to appear for that registration — prompting Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators to make several attempts to locate him, police added.
On Aug. 10 and again on the next day, investigators tried to reach Everts by phone with the two numbers that he had supplied and verified on his Feb. 9 registration, but he did not answer, court records allege.
Investigators also went to Everts’ listed place of employment, an auto parts store near Elkton, and learned that he had not worked there “in over three months,” according to court records. It is noted in charging papers that Evert, as with all convicted sex offenders in the program, is required to report any changes in employment with the registry within three business days.
In addition, investigators went to Everts’ last listed address in the 700 block of West Pulaski Highway near Elkton, police said. A landlord there told investigators that Everts “was in the process of moving out” and that he did not provide a forwarding address, police added. Convicted sex offenders in the program are required to notify the registry whenever they change their address. Court records for this criminal case list Everts’ address as Bear, Del.
Investigators were able to locate Everts and arrest him on Thursday, court records show. After spending four nights in the Cecil County Detention Center — the first of which on no bond — Everts posted a $3,000 bond on Monday to gain his gain his pre-trial freedom, court records show.
Everts is charged with three counts relating to his alleged failure to register with or notify the sex offender registry sex offender, according to court records, which show his district court trial is scheduled for Oct. 20.
