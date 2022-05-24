ELKTON — An Elk Mills man who received a three-year prison term in a 2017 drug case is now facing up to 20 years of incarceration after admitting that he possessed fentanyl with intent to distribute it, as part of a plea bargain in an unrelated, more recent criminal matter, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Josh Paul Garcia, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Monday, two days before his jury trial was set to start, court records show. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed two related charges against him.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. accepted Garcia’s guilty plea and scheduled his sentencing for Aug. 8. Until sentencing, Garcia will remain in the Cecil County Detention Center, where he has been held on no bond since his arrest in late June.
Members of the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section arrested Garcia without incident on June 29, some 11 months ago, while raiding his guest room at the New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), after developing him as a suspect, according to court records, which further indicate that Garcia was on probation in the 2017 drug case at the time of his arrest.
During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated 209 grams of fentanyl, which translates to nearly a half-pound of the drug, according to court records. There are about 226 grams in a half-pound. Investigators also seized $3,715 in cash, court records show.
After his arrest, Garcia also was charged with violation of probation relating to the 2017 drug case in which he received a three-year prison term in March 2018 for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, to which he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. Information regarding how much of that three-year prison sentence Garcia served was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
Court records indicate that Garcia is scheduled for a violation-of-probation hearing on June 10. In that 2017 criminal case, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on Garcia and then suspended seven years of the penalty. If found guilty of violation of probation, Garcia could receive some or all of the seven years that were suspended in his original sentence.
In that criminal case resulting in Garcia’s three-year prison term, Deputy Charles Travis of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrested him at about 6:15 a.m. March 6, 2017, after stopping a 2008 Toyota driven by Garcia near the Knights Inn parking lot in the 200 block of Belle Hill Road, police reported.
Travis stopped Garcia because he had failed to stop before entering the public road from that parking lot and because he had spun wheels while doing so, police noted.
Garcia ran away from the traffic stop scene while carrying a green backpack but, after he fell, the deputy caught him, according to court records, which indicate that Garcia responded, “I have warrants and drugs,” when Travis asked why he had fled.
While searching Garcia’s book bag moments later, the deputy confiscated 131 baggies of heroin, which he found stashed inside a Crown Royal bag, police said. Travis also seized other evidence, including two digital scales and a small amount of marijuana, police added.
“Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis that he was driving around from hotel to hotel to find a prostitute to party with. Furthermore, Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis that, while driving around, he attempted to find someone interested in purchasing heroin. Mr. Garcia advised Deputy Travis he sells each bundle of heroin (for) between $25 and $35,” court records show.
