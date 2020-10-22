ELKTON — A man on probation for his role in a deadly 2009 home-invasion robbery near Chesapeake City is facing criminal charges once again — this time for allegedly molesting a girl shortly after his prison release in his earlier case, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Cecil County resident Anthony Michael Melchor.
Melchor is charged with sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense, both of which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, according to court records, which also indicate that Melchor is scheduled for a Nov. 16 preliminary hearing.
Arrested by investigators on Monday, Melchor remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Melchor stands accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl in September 2017, when he was 24, inside a Cecil County home to which the alleged victim had access, police reported. While that purported inappropriate touching was occurring, Melchor allegedly showed the girl a photo of a nude woman, police said, adding that the picture was on Melchor’s cell phone.
The investigation started on Oct. 15, when a relative called authorities after finding the girl’s diary and reading a passage concerning the alleged molestation that had occurred some three years earlier, court records show.
That led to investigators interviewing the girl, who is now 11, at the Cecil County Child Advocacy Center, according to charging documents, which further indicate the girl specified the way Melchor allegedly touched her and also provided “good detail” about the children’s movie they were watching at the time.
The girl “recalled the time frame clearly” because the alleged molestation occurred a couple of months after Melchor was released from prison, court records allege.
On probation
Relating to his earlier criminal case, Melchor served a 10-year prison term, minus good time, for his role in that deadly 2009 home-invasion robbery, before he was released in July 2017 — about two months before the alleged molestation, court records show.
Moreover, Melchor was serving five years of supervised probation at the time that he allegedly molested the girl in September 2017, according to court records.
In the incident resulting in Melchor’s 10-year prison term and his five years of supervised probation, he and three other armed and masked robbers broke into a home in the 3700 block of Augustine Herman Highway, south of Chesapeake City, at about 1 a.m. Nov. 4, 2009, rousting homeowners Terry McCoy and his wife, Geraldine, from sleep. (Terry McCoy died at age 68 in August 2014.)
At gunpoint, one of the intruders held a trembling Geraldine hostage, while two other suspects led her husband to a safe in the living room in his underwear in search of money. One of the invaders pistol-whipped Terry McCoy in the eye, seconds after he and two other intruders forced him to open the couple’s bedroom door, leaving him with a vision problem that persisted for the rest of his life.
A suspect standing lookout in the kitchen shot Terri Ann McCoy — the couple’s unarmed, 40-year-old daughter — five times as she reached the second-floor landing in preparation to investigate the commotion downstairs.
Her partner for 10 years, Tara McCoy, then 33, rushed to help Terri McCoy, after the foursome fled from the house carrying $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Terry and Geraldine McCoy’s bedroom safe, which Geradline was forced to unlock at gunpoint.
Terri McCoy was later pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Melchor’s three accomplices later sold the stolen jewelry for $30,000, but they did not give him his share of the proceeds, according to trial testimony and court records.
Melchor, who was 16 at the time of the crime, initially was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and an array of other related felonies, as were his co-defendants.
However, as part of a plea deal predicated on his cooperation with investigators and prosecutors, Melchor received a 10-year prison term in February 2011 after pleading guilty to armed robbery. Specifically, the judge imposed a 20-year sentence on Melchor and then suspended half of that penalty.
(Should this new criminal case against Melchor result in a conviction, he could be found guilty of violation of probation and could be sentenced up to 10 years for that probation violation — representing the time suspended by the sentencing judge in February 2011. That VOP sentence would be in addition to any penalty he would receive in the child sex offense case.)
One of the conditions of Melchor’s plea agreement some 10 years ago was this: He had to testify truthfully against his three co-defendants.
His plea-deal-related cooperation did not curry favor with the surviving members of the McCoy family, however.
During Melchor’s sentencing in February 2011, a McCoy family representative told the judge, “Anthony Melchor might have told on his so-called friends. He might have sat on the stand and thought that my family would forgive him by coming forward. But, your honor, in my eyes, he is just as guilty as his three co-defendants of Terri Ann losing her life,” according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Melchor’s co-defendants
This is what happened to Melchor’s co-defendants:
Identified by prosecutors as the shooter, Elkton resident Karl Gladden-Postles, now 32, received a life sentence with all but 75 years suspended in November 2010, after electing to plead guilty to first-degree murder in the middle of his jury trial. Gladden-Postles was 21 at the time of the deadly home-invasion robbery.
Seth Dallas Jedlicka, now 27, received a 60-year prison term in March 2011 for first-degree murder and six other felonies. A Cecil County Circuit Court jury found Jedlicka guilty of those felonies at the conclusion of a week-long trial.
For his first-degree murder conviction, Jedlicka received a life sentence with all but 60 years suspended. He also received consecutive and concurrent sentences — all suspended — for his other related convictions. At the time of the crime, Jedlicka was a 16-year-old Middletown, Del., resident.
Identified by prosecutors as the planner of the home-invasion-style robbery, Joel Thomas Milburn, now 30, is serving a 40-year prison term that he received in August 2010 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, as part of a plea bargain.
A 19-year-old Elk Mills resident at the time of the crime, Milburn had delivered pizzas to the McCoys as an area eatery employee and surmised that the family was wealthy, perhaps because he could see a safe in the living room.
In August 2017, producers and reporters with a true crime TV program, “Murder Comes to Town,” focused on the details of the police investigation into that deadly home-invasion robbery, and, to a lesser degree, the prosecution of Melchor and his three accomplices, while interviewing detectives, prosecutors, members of the McCoy family and a Cecil Whig reporter who covered the case.
The show that those filmed interviews yielded first aired in July 2018 on the Investigation Discovery Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.