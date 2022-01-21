ELKTON — The Cecil County Council was packed on Tuesday, mostly with supporters of a bill that would change Cecil County zoning law to allow people with less than an acre of land to have chickens in their backyards.
County Executive Danielle Hornberger, in a letter addressed to council, expressed her support for allowing backyard chickens, but opposes the bill in its current form because of the 13 proposed amendments added to the original bill.
“The current legislation over the last four months through numerous changes has become duplicative, cumbersome, onerous, and costly to enforce,” Hornberger said. “To be clear, if the legislation passed as currently proposed, I would likely veto for the above reasons.”
None of the amendments have been officially introduced, instead being primarily discussed during the work session on Jan. 11.
Three council member have proposed different minimum lot requirements. Council member Al Miller called for an amendment to restrict backyard chickens to lots of a half acre or more, while council president Bob Meffley called for backyard chickens to have a minimum backyard size of 2,500 square feet, while the original bill introduced by Jackie Gregory calls for a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
Meffley also called for a graduating scale, with one chicken allowed on 2,500 square feet, two on 5,000 square feet, up to a maximum of six chickens on a space under one acre.
During the work session, Gregory expressed concern that zoning based entirely on the backyard size could be difficult to enforce compared to a regulation based on lot size.
Miller called for a maximum number of eight chickens on one acre and four on half an acre. This would change the current law which has no restrictions on the number of chickens people with an acre can have.
“There’s a lot of people now that have an acre who have more than 8 chickens, what are you going to do, go out and make them get rid of their chickens,” Gregory said.
Properties over an acre would be unaffected by the law.
Miller emphasized the importance of ensuring chicken owners follow Maryland Department of Agricultural guidelines, because of how an outbreak of disease amongst chickens could disrupt the Cecil County economy. An amendment features instruction storage of manure, food and water, and guidelines on how to handle the death of a chicken.
“We have production agriculture in Cecil County and it is important,” Miller said. “We have the largest egg producing plant on the eastern shore, ie. America in the southern part of the county, and it’s imperative that we follow the rules from MDA,” Miller said.
The bill would require chicken owners to have an annual license with the state agricultural department, to ensure they understand their responsibilities as chicken owners. People would not be allowed to have roosters. There would be no added restrictions on chicken ownership for those with over an acre of land.
Council member Jackie Gregory’s previous backyard chicken bill, introduced to the council in Nov., failed to come to a vote because the Planning and Zoning Department said some of the regulations, such as one similar to the rule on food storage in Miller’s amendment, would be difficult to enforce.
“People do have some common sense and can figure a lot of things out,” Gregory said, referring to how some best practices don’t necessarily have to be written into the law.
Meffley said the county won’t go out on chicken coops to check if they are up to code unless there is a complaint filed to the county.
The bill would only apply to county land, residents of towns such as Elkton, would have to abide by local regulations. A proposed amendment to the bill stipulates that it would not override homeowners association or deed rules banning chickens.
One of the main organizers around changing the chicken legislation, Heather Lyons, said she originally got chickens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lyons first got the chickens to help provide her kids with something to do and to produce eggs for her family during the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They provide for my family when the stores in this county can’t,” Lyons said, referring to her chickens.
County Council candidate Bob Gatchel argued that chickens raised responsibly are often better cared for than cats and dogs. Gatchel pointed to how many people took advantage of backyard chickens to help feed their families.
“I think we all remember the lockdowns, how food and eggs were hard to find and if you did find them they were expensive, during this time these wonderful animals were a blessing,” Gatchel said.
Gatchel also referred to how many jurisdictions in Maryland, including Baltimore City are more lenient when it comes to chicken ownership. In Baltimore City, residents may keep up to 4 hens on lots that are under 2,000 square feet, which is around 1/25th of an acre.
On Jan. 18, Baltimore County passed a backyard chicken law similar to Meffley’s proposal, where the number of chickens you are allowed to have is based on the size of your yard.
Lyons said she had to remove her chickens from her home, which is smaller than an acre, after Councilman Bill Coutz asked the county government to enforce the current chicken regulations. Lyons’ chickens are currently staying with a friend.
“You should want to work with your citizens, not attack them, not bully them,” Lyons said.
Lyons said she was following instructions from planning and zoning to keep the chickens until legislation was voted on to see if the rules around backyard chickens would change.
Coutz said not enforcing the current ordinances restricting chickens ownership is unfair to the people living near those who currently have backyard chickens in violation of the law. County officials responded to Coutz by saying that the violations were not being pursued by the government because they were waiting for the council to vote on the proposed legislation.
Coutz is opposed to the proposed change to allow for backyard chickens, arguing that residential areas should not be home to domesticated animals like chickens.
“We write legislation and laws based on what is good for the majority of the citizenry, we can’t please everybody all the time, but we can’t go back and change the laws to accommodate a special interest group,” Coutz said.
Coutz argued that the silent majority of people in Cecil County do not want the law to be changed.
North East resident Timothy Karschner is opposed to backyard chickens arguing that they attract foxes and that zoning regulations are important to protect local property values.
“It sets a bad precedent to allow the violator to have the rules changed simply to bring that violator in compliance with our current zoning ordinance and reflects poorly on our county and our Cecil County government,” Karschner said.
The chicken bill is scheduled for consideration on Feb. 1.
