NEWARK, Del. – Part of Elkton Road is now operating with a contraflow traffic pattern, as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins the first major phase of a two-year overhaul of the highway.
Last week, DelDOT shut down the northbound lanes – the ones used by drivers coming from Maryland – and shifted all traffic to the southbound lanes, where there is now one lane in each direction between the state line and Casho Mill Road.
That configuration will be in place through June 2021, when work will shift to the southbound lanes, and contraflow traffic will be moved to the northbound lanes until June 2022.
Other temporary traffic changes include providing a separate left turn lane and combined thru/right turn lane on the westbound Otts Chapel Road approach to Elkton Road, reducing the westbound Del. 4 double left turn lanes to a single left turn lane onto southbound Elkton Road, and reducing the eastbound Suburban Drive double left turn lanes to a single left turn lane onto northbound Elkton Road.
The Elkton Road work will provide a more permanent solution to the potholes and rough road surface that has plagued the highway for several years.
The entire $25 million project is expected to be complete by October 2022.
