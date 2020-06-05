Contactless pickup to begin next week at library

The Cecil County Public Library is starting its contactless pickup program next week, with patrons able to place holds on up to 20 items starting Monday.
Contactless pickup is exactly what the name implies, it allows patrons and library staff to interact, but in a safe way, according to Community Relations Manager Frazier Walker.
Patrons will be allowed to log into “My Account” or call any CCPL branch to place holds. Patrons will also be permitted to select their pickup location at either Elkton, Chesapeake City, Rising Sun or Perryville libraries. The library will then notify patrons when their items are available.
When patrons arrive they will then provide library staff their name and their items will be passed through to them. Walker said that all of the libraries will have plexiglas windows to protect both patrons and staff. For speedier service it is recommended that patrons call ahead to let staff know the patron is on the way.
Walker said the program was implemented because patrons are anxious to get back to reading and the library did not want any barriers to people being able to read and learn.
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cecil County Public Library moved swiftly to safeguard the public and staff by closing facilities as of Sunday, March 15, Walker said. A normal Saturday of library check-outs of materials might reach a few thousand, but on Saturday, May 14 over 10,000 were checked out, approximately triple what the library normally circulates in a single day.
Over the ensuing weeks, “We did what so many libraries and organizations did across the country – we quickly reimagined and shifted our services into the digital realm to meet the people of Cecil County where they were- at home” stated Morgan Miller, Director of the library system. “While we so look forward to the time when we can welcome people back into our buildings again, delivering the library’s services remotely these past few months has generated leaps in the use of our digital resources, online learning, and virtual programs.”
A library card isn’t required to attend virtual programs, but it is needed to download materials and to attend classes online. For those that did not already have a physical library card before the library closed, Cecil County Public Library launched an Online Card, offering instant access to read, listen, watch and explore. The simple sign-up form is here: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/online-card/
