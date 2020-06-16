BALTIMORE — An official with the Maryland Department of Health is urging Cecil County residents to answer their phones if “MD COVID” shows up on caller ID.
Vicki Fretwell, special assistant and senior advisor in the Office of the Secretary, gave assurances that it’s not a scam call and the questioner will not ask for personal information.
“We will never ask for a Social Security number or bank account information,” Fretwell said.
The call will be coming from a contact tracer working with the Cecil County Health Department. You would get the call if you tested positive for COVID-19 virus or if you were in close contact with someone that came up positive.
Those without caller ID can also verify the call is legitimate if it came from this number: 240-466-4488.
“Or you can connect with your local health department or website to make sure the call is legitimate,” Fretwell said.
Cecil County has recorded more that 440 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 34 have died. Statewide the number of dead has passed 2,851 with 62,409 total cases.
One of the ways health officials are trying to stem the spread is to identify those who may be contagious and contact all those with whom they may have been in contact.
If you get the “MD COVID” call you will be asked to verify your identity including your date of birth and address.
“They will ask for the date you had the test and your insurance information,” Fretwell said. Once the contact tracer has determined the correct person is on the phone you will be asked a few more questions.
“You will be asked about your symptoms and give you resources for while you are in quarantine,” she said, adding a positive test requires a period of isolation to protect others; about two weeks after you get a negative test result.
“You will get a periodic return call to check in and monitor you during quarantine,” she said.
You will also be asked for the name and phone number of anyone with whom you may have had contact as far back as two days before you had the COVID-19 test.
“The goal is to contact everyone within 24 hours of a positive result,” Fretwell said. Those who get the call that they have been in contact with someone who tested positive can and should get tested as well.
A list of all the positive results is sent out each evening to each contact tracer. While some may get word of a positive test result from the contact tracer, Fretwell said your own doctor may contact you beforehand.
There are 1,400 people making these contact tracing calls statewide who have been trained in keeping with privacy laws and patient confidentiality.
“We want to reassure people that it is safe and private,” Fretwell said. There are no plans at this time to institute use of a tracking app.
What some may not understand, Fretwell said, is that getting a positive test does not mean you necessarily feel sick. It just means there is the potential to make someone else ill if you leave isolation. Going into a period of self quarantine protects your family and your community.
“Then we can get ourselves back to as normal as possible,” Fretwell said.
To get more information contact the Cecil County Health Department at 410-996-1005 or go online to coronavirus.maryland.gov
