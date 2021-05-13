CONOWINGO — The Cecil County Planning Commission will hear testimony Monday night on a special exception request that — if approved — would place 6,500 solar panels on 36 acres of farmland on Freyers Lane.
The hearing will be held in person in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton, and begins at 6 p.m. Masks must be worn inside the building.
Nexamp is the company seeking the special exception for the 2 MW community solar facility on agriculture zoned property owned by Diane Freyer. County attorney Deb Sniadowski told the Whig Thursday that the hearing is still on in spite of the fact that Freyer died Sunday.
Keith Hevenor, spokesman for Nexamp, said the company is continuing to move forward with the project.
“We are aware of and saddened by the untimely passing of Diane Freyer,” Hevenor said via email. “Our sympathies go to her family as we continue to develop the project pursuant to the legal agreement with Ms. Freyer and her Estate.”
Elke Binder lives near the project, which is bordered by Doctor Jack and Liberty Grove Roads, and does not think it belongs in a residential community.
“I thought (they should) put the solar panels onto distribution center rooftops. Some of these distribution centers are larger than 28 Freyers Lane, Binder said Thursday. She feels more thought needs to go into the placement of these large scale projects.
Colora residents fought the same fight last month when an out of state property owner from Pennsylvania and a solar company in South Carolina proposed placing 6,630 panels on a 31-acre tract off of Liberty Grove Road. Dozens of people testified against it and officials from the Cecil County Office of Land Use and Development Services agreed. The request for special exception was denied. The next day the project was withdrawn.
Binder hopes to get the same response.
“We are not against solar. Solar is good. We are against putting it into the wrong area because that makes people go against solar,” Binder said. “You cannot just rezone something and tell people they lose their livelihood because of it. That is just wrong.”
Binder said the proposed site is a working farm, and not just a piece of land.
“This would be the only solar field in Maryland smack dab in the middle of a residential community,” she said.
Nexamp was the first to bring community solar to the Delmarva Power service area, Hevenor said. They have a project currently that serves more than 200 customers.
“We are committed to working with communities to make the benefits of clean energy more accessible to all residents and helping states meet their aggressive carbon reduction goals,” he said.
According to Hevenor it was Nexamp who reached out to Freyer, expressing interest in the property.
“Nexamp contacted the landowner after first carefully reviewing the property for environmental impacts, utility interconnection feasibility and other considerations,” he said adding they would not disclose the terms of the contract.
In the Colora project the property owner expected to make 10 times the income he would have received by growing a crop on the property near the Colora Post Office.
Binder said she assumed the county officials side with the residents, which is why the community was not hurrying to rally people to the cause.
“We were under the assumption that Planning and Zoning was there to protect us,” Binder said. “Now we find out it’s not necessarily the case.”
Binder is now encouraging her neighbors to get involved by signing a petition, writing letters of testimony and attending the Monday night virtual hearing. She’s getting help from the people that led the fight in Colora.
Testimony can be emailed in advance to DLUDS@ccgov.org.
If the board denies the request for special exception it then moves on to the Board of Appeals May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.