CONOWINGO — “I am constantly reminded of how close I came to dying.”
That’s what Brent Starkey says about what happened to him on June 16, 2021 while he and his new wife and her two children were on vacation at Silver Lake, Mich.
Brent, Stephanie and sons Caden and Jameson Jones were in the park to ride the sand dunes with their four-wheeler and dirt bike. The first time on the dunes, he rented a buggy for Stephanie and Jameson. Day Two: it was just Brent and Caden.
“We weren’t riding very long and his bike started to have issues and broke down,” Brent recalled. A lifelong enthusiast who builds custom bikes, Brent got to work trying to get the bike back in order. “When the engine is dead, you have to fix it. You can’t move it,” he explained.
Brent walked back to his truck to get his tools. Upon his return, he could see Caden was agitated.
“There was a group jumping over me,” Caden, now 16, said. “They came back to jump again. I told him they were coming and then I heard them.”
According to Brent’s description, the approaching machines were larger, like a gator for racing.
“They were literally going so fast up the hill and clearing over him. They saw him as an obstacle and he was upset that they were doing this for sport,” Brent said.
Still wearing his protective gear, he noticed that Caden had taken off his helmet.
“I can hear that turbo charged engine whining,” Brent said. “I’m thinking (Caden) is in a dangerous spot. I threw him out of the way. He flew a good distance.”
Then, the racing gator landed on Brent.
“It flipped and folded me in half,” said Brent, who rolled end over end along with the bike. “That flag pole mount — my face came darn close to it and almost impaled my face.”
He doesn’t remember much after that. Stephanie does, however.
“I am so thankful for the two families that witnessed this. One had a son that was an army medic and paramedic,” Stephanie said. “And I’m thankful that a hospital was there that was a level 2 trauma center.”
“He needed over 30 transfusions of blood,” she continued. “He was almost dead.”
Brent’s pelvis was shattered. His right arm and leg also were broken, as was the orbital bone in his face. Several places in his back were fractured. In addition, Brent suffered torn ligaments and bruising. The spot on Brent’s body where the vehicle struck him was marked by a deep wound — down to the bone — which required skin grafts and multiple surgeries to repair.
Stephanie, meanwhile, had to hear on more than one occasion that Brent could die. At the same time, she had to reach the boys’ dad who, in turn, flew to Michigan and then took them home. A local kennel took in their dogs and the hospital allowed her to stay in the room with her husband.
“I’ll never forget waking up in the middle of the night and seeing her curled up on that little couch,” Brent said. “Here she is separated from her kids, and staying with her husband, living on a small couch.”
“Everything was being taken care of,” Stephanie said. “People were tracking me down to help me. And we could not get through this without help from our church.”
Through all the highs and lows in Michigan, Stephanie stayed strong by visiting the hospital chapel frequently.
“I was told multiple times that he wasn’t going to make it,” she recalled. “But I never felt alone and I had a lot of peace. No matter what the doctors told me I knew he was going to make it.”
Brent remained hospitalized for approximately two months between Michigan and Maryland.
”He was sedated, intubated and on the ventilator for five days following the accident. After that it was basically off and on the ventilator,” Stephanie, a nurse, explained. Brent would have to go back on the ventilator for surgery or some sort of procedure. ”He was in the ICU for 4 weeks and then moved to the trauma orthopedic floor for 2 weeks,” she said.
After making the transition from one floor to another in Michigan, Brent’s next step would be a rehabilitation center closer to Cecil County.
To make the trip from Michigan to Maryland safely, the Coakleys needed a medical flight. Pleasant View Baptist Church in Conowingo, where the Coakleys attend, raised the funds to get him to a rehabilitation facility in Baltimore. He and Stephanie flew out July 21. He was then admitted to a rehab facility in Baltimore where he stayed — except for a short side trip to another hospital for an infection — until being sent home to Conowingo on Aug. 25.
A man of faith before this happened, Brent said that faith is even stronger now.
“I’ve been worshipping and blessing God and telling people how God has saved my life,” Brent said. “This has changed my life for the better.”
His family at Pleasant View Baptist Church has come alongside the family, helping with a ramp and elevator for his use among other donations.
Tactical Shepherd, a weapons and ammunition store on Theodore Road in Rising Sun, recently held a fundraiser for the family.
“We said we should really help them,” said Mel Adams, owner of Tactical Shepherd. At first, he was going to give a donation but then decided to hold a raffle instead.
“We were able to give a sizable donation to the family,” Adams said, without giving the exact amount. The Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East helped sell the raffle tickets.
“This is not going to fix his world, but it’s going to help his world,” Adams said.
Brent only recently has been able to look at the camera footage of the accident, which came from a GoPro on his helmet.
He’s getting around pretty good, even though he has just as much metal as he does bone in his pelvis now. Brent jokes that he has tried to use his traumatic brain injury as a convenient excuse on trash day. However, he said his marriage is stronger, his faith is stronger and his relationship with Caden and Jameson is stronger.
“There have been a lot of emotions. I look at all the different angles and and think about what happened and what could have happened,” Brent said. “There’s no explanation except God.”
