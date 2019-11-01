Hogan announces environmental agreement with dam operator

In this May 16, 2019, file photo, water flows through Conowingo Dam, a hydroelectric dam spanning the lower Susquehanna River near Conowingo.

 AP PHOTO/ STEVE RUARK

CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Highway Administration officials confirmed Friday that Exelon Corp.'s Conowingo Dam will be experiencing a planned power outage from Nov. 1 until Nov. 10.

The public should be advised that the overhead lights on US 1 on the dam will be dark throughout this period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.