CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Highway Administration officials confirmed Friday that Exelon Corp.'s Conowingo Dam will be experiencing a planned power outage from Nov. 1 until Nov. 10.
The public should be advised that the overhead lights on US 1 on the dam will be dark throughout this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.