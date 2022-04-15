BALTIMORE — A Conowingo couple kept checking their MegaMillion lottery tickets over and over, in disbelief that they had a second-tier winner in their hands.
Paul and Teresa Hartsoe claimed their prize Friday morning at lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The couple said they plan to keep working and will use the money to improve their farmhouse and upgrade Teresa's vehicle while setting aside some for retirement.
The Hartsoes are the second Maryland second-tier winners so far this year, said lottery officials Friday.
Once they determined they had a million dollar winner they told family and friends including their adult children and six grandchildren.
“Conowingo is a small town, so the word got out,” said Paul. “I don’t want to toot our own horn, but everyone was saying how we are so deserving of this prize.”
Paul bought the ticket while on a stop at the Royal Farms in Conowingo to fuel up his company truck. Neither he nor Teresa watched the numbers be drawn. Instead they watched their grandson play a baseball game. The next day Teresa got a notification through the Maryland Lottery Facebook page that a big winning ticket was sold at the same store where Paul regularly buys lottery tickets.
“I told him to check his tickets because someone won Mega Millions from Conowingo,” she said. “He told me the tickets were at home, so I got them from the dresser and began reading off the winning numbers.”
Paul's ticket held five of the numbers drawn, missing only the MegaBall in the April 12 drawing.
Still not 100% certain, they called over Teresa's sister, who verified the numbers on her phone using the Maryland Lottery app.
The reality of the windfall has not fully set in, the couple insists.
“We are simple people,” said Paul. “I just want to do right by this blessing.”
While the big winner came from Minnesota, the Hartsoes were one of several second-tier winners in the multi-state drawing including Florida and New Jersey.
The Royal Farms location got $2,500 for selling that ticket to Hartsoe.
