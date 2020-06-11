Conowingo bridges marred by racist, anti-police graffiti

CONOWINGO — A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigation is continuing after passersby reported that an unknown person or people had spray-painted graffiti on two Conowingo bridges — one marred by a racist message, the other covered by an anti-police one.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday that detectives had not determined if the graffiti was in response to the police-related killing of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis on May 25, which triggered peaceful protests and riots throughout the United States and around the globe.
The Minneapolis Police Department officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, killing him, is white and Floyd, in custody at the time of the deadly incident, was black.
CCSO received its most recent complaint on Wednesday, when a caller reported that “racist graffiti” had been spray-painted on a bridge on Basin Run Road near Liberty Grove Road, according to Holmes. Due to the nature of the graffiti, the Cecil Whig has elected not to specify the message.
“This bridge actually has been spray-painted with racist comments at other times in the past, even before George Floyd,” Holmes said, adding, “This one (graffiti incident) is fairly recent. After George Floyd, it may be more of an issue now.”
The first of the two recent graffiti cases dates back to June 4, when the CCSO received a complaint that a person or people had spray-painted anti-police messages on a bridge on Dr. Jack Road near Moore Road, Holmes reported. Due to the nature of the graffiti, the Cecil Whig has elected not to specify the messages.
“It was aimed negatively toward police,” Holmes summarized.
In addition to the on-scene investigations conducted after receiving the complaints, CCSO detectives have been exploring other ways to possibly identify the person or people responsible for the graffiti, according to Holmes, who noted, “Two different colors of spray-paint were used.”
