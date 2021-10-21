It was Conflict Resolution Day Thursday, an international celebration aimed at finding peaceful solutions. Cecil County Community Mediation Services led the charge along with various other organizations in front of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse.
Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services was among the organizations represented Thursday during Conflict Resolution Day. A celebration of peaceful solutions was held in front of the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Going from table to table to learn, and walk away with lots of gifts such as lunch bags, pens and stressballs.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sante' Eastern Shore Crisis Response Services was among the organizations represented Thursday to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Will Davis, right, was among those who visited the Conflict Resolution Day participants Thursday in front of the county courthouse in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil County Department of Social Services had several sources to offer during Conflict Resolution Day Thursday including Workforce Incentive Self Help (WISH) and Kinship Foster Care.
ELKTON — Joined by various other like-minded agencies and organizations, Cecil County Community Mediation celebrated Conflict Resolution Day in the Unity Garden Thursday.
People walked from table to table and talked to representatives of the Cecil County Department of Social Services, Family Services of Cecil County, Cecil County WISH (Work Incentive Self Help), Eastern Shore Crisis Response, Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services and Cecil County CASA had tables set up chocked full of information, pens, tablets, bags and other tchotchkes useful for home or office.
“This is to bring awareness to the public that there are other ways to settle issues with family, landlord-tenant, civil or criminal,” said Nolanda Robert, family services coordinator for the Cecil County Circuit Court. “Conflict surrounds everything.”
Kathy Glace, executive director of Cecil County Community Mediation, said her organization has been a part of Conflict Resolution Day since it began in 2009 as a day to promote peaceful conflict resolution.
“This is an opportunity for us to educate the community on the services we all provide,” Glace said, “This is when we shine.”
