ELKTON — Family Services of Cecil County, Cecil County Circuit Court and the Cecil County Community Mediation Center will join forces Thursday to celebrate Conflict Resolution Day.
Established by the Association for Conflict Resolution in 2005, this is a nationwide day bringing attention to peaceful ways to settle differences.
Conflict Resolution Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the courtyard in front of the Cecil County Circuit Court Building, 129 East Main St. in Elkton.
Along with a free lunch, there will be lots of giveaways, information about many different community resources and opportunities to volunteer.
To find out more go to https://www.cecilmediation.org/
