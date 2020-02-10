ELKTON — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado did touch down in Cecil County on Friday, Feb. 7.
The "tornado event" both began and ended in Elkton at approximately 9:39 a.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 100 miles per hour, and the path length was 0.8 miles. No injuries were reported.
"An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down near the Elk Mills Quarry in Cecil County," officials said in a statement. "The tornado uprooted and snapped numerous softwood trees just east and north of the quarry near the intersection of Elk Mils Road, Appleton Road and Fletchwood Road."
Reports also stated that a few hardwood and softwood trees were uprooted on nearby residential properties.
"The tornado continued along Fletchwood Road, passing over some industrial buildings toward the Pine Hill apartment complex," National Weather Services authorities said. At that apartment complex, several pine trees were uprooted or snapped.
The tornado then dissipated and continued east away from the apartment complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.