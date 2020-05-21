Concrete pour brings bridge completion in NE closer

NORTH EAST — The bridge over Amtrak on Route 272 took another huge step toward completion Wednesday with the pouring of six truck loads of concrete.
Robert Rager, spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said this is the last “major pour” for the project bringing a newer, wider bridge to the entrance to North East with better pedestrian access.
“We often rant about the weather in this business but today was perfection for concrete work – cool and overcast. This gives crews good time to work and finish the concrete,” Rager said. “We still have more concrete work to do and this may require single lane closures and flagging.”
During the Wednesday morning pour traffic was alternating through one lane on the bridge as 50 cubic yards of concrete was placed over the complex array of rebar installed earlier to support the cement.
“Remaining concrete items include one small “closure pour” on the deck, and the southbound sidewalk and parapet (side wall),” Rager said.
Alan Myers Construction and its subcontractors have continued to work on the project through the pandemic. However Rager noted that could change quickly if the smaller subcontractor crews become impacted by COVID-19, which is what happened with the bridge project on 273 over Big Elk Creek. The micropile subcontractor crew was back on the job site this week.
For now, Rager said the North East bridge project is on schedule.
“Right now we’re confident the public will have full access across the new bridge by mid-summer,” he said. “I’d just note that with the coronavirus there’s still the potential for workforce impacts and schedules could change on short notice.”
