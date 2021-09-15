The Ebenezer Farm Wagon Yard Sale still has space available for vendors with second hand goods for sale. Each space is $15. Call 270-438-6159 to sign up.
While shoppers browse there will also be pit beef, hot dogs and baked goods for sale and music by Dave and Kathy Reed.
•••
House of Hope is back with its Paws in the Park Fundraiser at North East Community Park.
Meet Skye from Paw Patrol, see Dog Agility demonstrations, enjoy balloon art and crafts for the kids, a pet costume contest and yes, a Dog Kissing Booth.
House of Hope is run entirely by volunteers. Every cent raised goes to save dogs at risk of euthanasia and giving them new, forever homes.
North East Community Park is located at 200 West Walnut St. Paws in the Park Runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be food trucks and raffles and other vendors. Of course dogs on leashes are welcome.
For more information on House of Hope Animal rescue check out their Facebook page or go to HOHAnimalRescue.org.
•••
Bogtoberfest returns Saturday at Bog Turtle Brewery, in the parking lot off of South Queen Street in Rising Sun.
Along with local vendors, the ladies from Hair N Things will be back offerings decorative hair braiding. The folks from The Art Den LLC will have crafts to keep little hands busy while you check out the menu including a new beer release.
This second annual Bogtoberfest runs from noon until 10 p.m. at Bog Turtle Brewery, 10 E. Main St.
•••
It time again for The Annual Fall Old Mill Car Show at 158 Old Mill Road in Conowingo from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Admission is free. Bring your favorite old car and join in the fun, or just come and enjoy the show with a swap meet, vendors, prizes and DJ and more.
It’s $10 to enter the car competition. Proceeds benefit Muscular Dystrophy research at Johns Hopkins Hospital. For more information call Otto at 443-877-8722.
•••
Rising Sun officials want struggling homeowners to know that help is available at town hall.
”General upkeep is getting bad,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the mayor and commissioners recently. “Some of these houses are only 20- to 25-years old.”
Bonenberger said one run down house drags down the property values for the neighbors. Property value is like cash in your pocket, he said.
”This is how you get the home equity loan,” Bonenberger said.
Unknown to a lot of residents, he said town employees are eager and available to help, if only people will ask.
”Most of these issues can be solved with a pair of gloves, a rake and a shovel,” he said. “I realize sometimes life gets in the way. If you are struggling reach out for help.”
Start the process by calling town hall at 410-658-5353.
