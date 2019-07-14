RISING SUN — Volunteers weeded flower beds, painted curbs, cleaned desks and chairs, and tackled other tasks in need of attention during a Serve Day project Saturday morning.
Members of Freedom Church in Rising Sun participated in community service in Cecil and Harford counties, including at Calvert Elementary School and Rising Sun elementary, middle and high schools.
Sharon Thompson, an assistant in operations for CCPS, said that when the church reached out and said they wanted to lend a hand wherever needed, the school system was happy to accept the offer.
“We’re part of the community … and if someone wants to reach out and give us a hand, that’s awesome,” she said. “Working hand in hand, it takes a village to raise children and it takes a village to come together.”
Thompson said the service day highlighted the need to help one another in the community.
“We probably pass each other all the time in various places we go, but it makes a community stronger when we work together and it sets a really good example and tone for our students and our community,” she said.
Thompson hopes to coordinate other events in the future with Freedom Church and other groups in the area.
“I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I’m looking forward to even more events if we can.”
Christie Stephens, a member of the church as well as a member of the Cecil County Board of Education, said the church has been doing Serve Day for the past four or five years.
This year, Stephens said she and her fellow congregants wanted to help the schools accomplish whatever custodial and maintenance tasks they needed done before the new school year kicks off.
“We are the community,” she said. “Our church is basically a group of community members that comes together weekly and worships. It’s a way for us to go outside the church walls and serve the people we worship with and gather with on Sundays.”
Stephens said volunteering also shows the young people involved that it is important to give back to their community.
“Community service is important because volunteering models compassion for people of all ages and backgrounds,” she said. “It teaches teamwork, leadership, and communication on a practical level. It bridges gaps and reminds us that we are all on the same team.”
Larsen Weisser agreed that community service sets a good example for young people, adding that basic upkeep is part of having pride in where one lives.
“I think it will help them have an identity with the community,” he said. “Perhaps, they can take pride in where they live and maybe they’ll want to stay around and raise a family here like we did.”
By performing good deeds, Weisser said that help be there when you are the one in need.
“What goes around, comes around,” he said. “If everybody pitches in, you can see how quick things get done when everybody works together as a community. Then, we can all take pride in where we live and our friendships with each other.”
