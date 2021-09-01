RISING SUN — Children gathered for the chance to hop in the vehicles used by first responders and construction companies during The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun’s free “Touch-a-Truck” event on Saturday.
Maryland State Police Officer Trevor Roland showed his police car and tools of the trade to children at the event. Jeremiah and Ashlie Toliver, Rising Sun locals who brought their kids to the event as they felt that it was a good opportunity for the kids to see a variety of vehicles.
“They’re always playing cops at home,” Jeremiah Toliver said of the couple’s children. “They have little cop uniforms at home. They pretend they’re arresting bad guys and make jails so coming out and doing all this, they like it.”
Roland said community events like Touch-a-Truck helps children understand how police do their jobs, helps make sure they understand that police can communicate with them and that police are people just like them.
“They see the human and the personal aspects of it,” Roland said.
Corrin Simmons of North East brought her son, Bryce, to the event. Simmons said that Bryce likes the flashing lights and bright yellow color.
“He goes to a pre-k program and he’s very angry he doesn’t get to ride the school bus,” Simmons said. “He’s looking forward to going to real school so he can ride the school bus.”
Simmons said that her son plays with action figures of almost every vehicle imaginable at home.
Susan Small has driven a school bus in Cecil County for around 20 years. She said that many kids love to see the school bus but get nervous once they’re onboard and it takes them away from their parents.
“I enjoy letting the kids take a look around when it’s all safe,” said Small, who brought a bus from Elite Bus Company to the event.
According to Sandy Ewing, it was the first touch of a truck at the Rising Sun Community Fire Company. Ewing was inspired by her son’s love for trucks and other vehicles.
Comer Construction was a big sponsor for the event, setting up sandboxes, drawings, and goodie bags for the children. Ewing said other notable participants included B&B Excavating Services, Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Aberdeen Fire Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Portable Concrete, Hogs for Heroes and the Maryland Department of Transportation.
