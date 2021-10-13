RISING SUN — It was a day of celebration, gratitude and good times as community members and first responders alike came out to support 100 years of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun. Firefighters from New Jersey to Virginia came out for the festivities, which included a parade, ceremony and lunch for those in attendance.
Former Chief of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Ray Ryan served as the ceremony’s emcee, recognizing the firefighters who have given their lives in service to the department and paying tribute to the first responders who have served the Rising Sun community for the past 100 years.
Ryan said the event was “to honor the 100 years of dedicated service to Rising Sun and the citizens of Rising Sun.”
The day began with a parade of floats and fire trucks and then moved into the back of the firehouse where the ceremony and lunch were held.
“What a tradition, one hundred years of family volunteering. It’s such a family affair,” said Linda Meffley.
Joanna Randow, a Rising Sun resident of a few years, said that the event was a great way for the community to come together.
“The parade was awesome,” Randow said.
During the ceremony, multiple fire departments as well as government officials from the region presented the Rising Sun department with awards and recognitions.
“Long before there were mutual aid agreements, we had a bond with Rising Sun,” said Chief Andrew Bannon of the Water Witch Fire Company. “As a chief, I have a sense of ease when I hear Rising Sun is coming.”
Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion presented the department with a gift of $14,000 from the town.
“Thank you for being a part of us,” Marion said. Thank you for being a part of our community.”
The County Council and county executive presented a proclamation celebrating the 100 years and Councilmember Jackie Gregory presented a certificate of Congressional recognition from Congressman Andy Harris.
The department also gave out awards for the trucks and vehicles in the parade. The winners included a dog dressed in hip sunglasses riding in a motorcycle sidecar and a truck that sprayed out bubbles and foam.
Following the ceremony, a lunch complete with custom cakes was available for the attendees. A DJ played music and folks gathered around at tables to eat and continue celebrating the department’s accomplishment.
Kelly Milburn agreed with Randow about the importance of community events like this in the community.
“It’s nice that the town does this, Milburn, also a Rising Sun resident, said. “My dad was a firefighter.”
