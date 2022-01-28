PERRYVILLE — Station 16 of the Community Fire Company of Perryville on Dawson Drive is now mere months away from once again having water flow through its taps thanks in part to a US Department of Agriculture grant worth $50,000. The current lack of flowing water is due to the collapse of the station’s well several years ago.
It was one of five Rural Development awards totaling $168,800 and announced by US Rep. Andy Harris. All the funds went to essential needs of first responders including a municipal water line connection for the Community Fire Company of Perryville.
Brad Willis, chief of the department, said the volunteers have been struggling for years to find the funds for a project that now carries a $250,000 price tag. Willis said it could have been more had it not been for the assistance of Perryville.
“The town had its engineer, Ray Ryan, do the engineering work to keep costs down,” Willis said. And then there was fire company member Kristie Calaman.
“Without her persistence and tenacity we couldn’t do this,” Willis said. He credits Calaman with handling all the documentation, research, phone calls and other work necessary to replace Station 16’s failing wells.
“Our well collapsed a couple of years ago. We had a new one drilled — deeper than the first — and it collapsed,” he said. The fire company has been dealing with this since before 2017.
While getting all the paperwork – including easements – in place, volunteers have been using as little water at the Dawson Drive station as possible.
“Currently we have a 400 gallon tank of water and we fill our tankers with a fire hydrant,” he said. Brought to fire scenes in the absence of hydrants on site, these tankers carry 1,000 gallons each. Fortunately, Perryville donates that water to the fire company, Willis said.
“At the standard rate, it’d be gone before anyone flushed a toilet,” Willis said, noting that, in an average week, the tank trucks get refilled a couple times.
CFPV also got grants from Maryland Department of the Environment which offer to pay a percentage of the total cost.
“Being critical infrastructure, we were high on their priority list,” Willis said.
This USDA funding will pay for the actual construction. Bids are out but Willis has been told it’s a complicated project that may require several companies to join together.
“It’s not a straight shot,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get a reasonable bid.”
The line will come from the travel plaza and the water tower across several easements before reaching the station house. Bids are due back at the end of February and Willis is hoping that means construction could begin as soon as April.
