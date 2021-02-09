PORT DEPOSIT — Community Connecting Us is looking for people willing to give their opinions on products and services, which in turn will help the asset based community development organization set up a fund to provide micro-loans to local folks with entrepreneurial spirit but no working capitol.
“These will be very low interest loans,” said Erica Berge, president. They want the money to be a help, not a hindrance she said. That interest, however, will keep the fund viable.
Part of the reason Community Connecting Us began in the first place was to see people succeed, Berge explained. These micro-loans will allow that person with an idea for a cottage business or a service to open the doors by borrowing a small sum of money to get started.
“Maybe it’s the person who wants to do lawn care and needs money to buy equipment,” Berge said.
It could be for just about any small business idea. The funds could also pay for permits or licensing.
“We have no bait shops in Port Deposit,” Berge said of the town along the Susquehanna River. “Wouldn’t it be great if some kid put a bait box on a bicycle and rode between Marina Park and Rock Run and sold worms?”
Berge found a unique way to raise the funds needed to start the micro-loan program. It won’t cost the donor anything but time and could provide up to $20,000 to kickstart the fund.
Express Feedback For Good invites people to give their opinions, for which Community Connecting Us will receive $2 for each opinion session.
“Each person can give 75 opinions,” Berge said. That’s $150. An anonymous donor has offered to match each donation, bringing each opinion’s value to $300.
“Say the question is about Wawa. What do you like? What don’t you like? Is there someone at your Wawa you’d like to recognize?” Berge said of the possible line of questioning. Your identifying information is not shared with anyone, but the business will hear your opinions.
“I’m really excited about the feedback part of this,” she added.
Each survey session is only 60 seconds.
Register at hundredxinc.com, indicating you are supporting Community Connecting Us. By phone you can send a text to 31996 with the message ‘Impact2021.’
“They’ll text you back with a link directly to the website,” Berge said.
Hopefully Express Feedback For Good participation will generate the maximum of $10,000 so Community Connecting Us can start with $20,000.
Additionally the program also provides mentoring to ensure that success is within reach.
“So much of success is who you know,” Berge noted. “This is going to be so much bigger than Community Connecting Us.”
Anyone who has a passion to help others and would like to help an emerging business owner is welcome to join the program. Cecil County Public Library is already on board and will use its Business Information Center to help applicants present a business model and provide other services.
At the start the micro-loan program will be offered in western Cecil County but Berge can envision it growing to other parts of the county.
“We’re excited to see what this could be,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.