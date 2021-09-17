PORT DEPOSIT — Community Connecting Us and Cecil County Public Library offered kids in the waterfront town a chance to learn a new way to process, manage and organize through bullet journaling.
“But this is a very personal style of journaling,” said CCPL Teen/Young Adult Librarian Liz Drummond. Unlike a diary, Drummond said bullet journaling takes your thoughts, feelings and passions “and allows you to organize your ideas.”
Given a blank sketch book and a wide variety of materials to decorate and begin journaling, Samantha Clowson and Sally Weaber got right down to business.
“At my school we’re doing bullet journaling right now,” Clowson, 13, from Elkton, said.
She fished through an old book looking for the right picture to decorate the front page of the new, chunky journal. Next her Weaber, also a 13-year-old Elktonian, used a decorative punch.
“I like the creativity,” Weaber said, although she admits she has a hard time coming up with what to enter in the journal and also finding time to do it every day.
“I doodle, keep track of schedules, use it as a planner,” Weaber said. “It has been helpful.”
As she cut a strip of colorful Washi tape Beautiful Braxton, 16, wasn’t sure how she would use her new journal. A cosmetology student at the Cecil County School of Technology she thought perhaps she could use it to explore new hair styles and techniques.
Meanwhile DJ Guercio figured his journaling would focus on his favorite things, which include “anything Star Wars.”
“I like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda,” Guercio, 12, from Port Deposit, said.
Erica Berge, director of Community Connecting Us, said this partnership with CCPL has been wonderful, especially for the young people in Port Deposit. The main floor of the CCU building on North Main Street has become the Port Deposit branch of the library with shelves full of books, DVDs and more. Library personnel make regular stops to offer much of the same programming available at other branches available to folks in Port Deposit.
For the sake of consistency, since the library comes one Wednesday per month, Berge fills in the other Wednesdays with activities. CCU is also open every Thursday from 3 until 5 p.m. for youth in town.
For now Clowson was focused on decorating the cover of her new bullet journal.
“I like not having to follow directions,” she said. “And I like making it my own.”
