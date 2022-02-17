PORT DEPOSIT — Look for the tiny, waterfront town of Port Deposit to become a hub of thriving small businesses thanks to Community Connecting Us, its supporters and partners.
"The thought behind this is it's a really good idea to build relationships," said Erica Berge, executive director of the asset based community development non profit.
Community Connecting Us is making $17,000 available by awarding micro-grants and micro-loans to people in town who have an idea, a passion or a vision for a product or service to operate in Port Deposit.
"Some people just have an idea, and some people have an entire business plan draft. I meet them where they are and work with them through the process," said Laura Metzler, Senior Business Research Librarian with Cecil County Public Library's Business Information Center.
Berge likened it to the program used in developing countries where a micro loan is used to purchase a sewing machine, livestock or other equipment needed to help a person become self sufficient. There's no deadlines involved. Each award will be judged by its own merits. Berge hopes this will be an ongoing venture.
For Port Deposit residents, these micro grants and micro loans can be for any amount from $250 to $5,000. Adults get a low interest loan to be repaid. Those under 18 get a grant to support their concept, which does not get repaid.
Last year, CCU held a survey-driven campaign to raise over $8,000. Supporters took online surveys. The completion of each survey earned the non-profit money for the program.
"We had a matching grant," Berge said. "It was an entrepreneur who really likes the idea."
Berge would only say this person is a town resident who wants to support the program, as they asked to remain anonymous.
Cecil County Public Library's Business Information Center and Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit Town Administrator, are assisting the initiative. Port Deposit Councilman Kevin Brown is on the CCU board of directors. Berge is looking for people to form a board just for the microloan/grant program.
Here's how it works: interested residents meet with the BIC librarians and work on a business plan.
"The BIC talks with applicants before they apply to help them submit a strong application," said Frazier Walker, spokeswoman for CCPL.
"The process of writing a business plan involves a lot of research, and the library is the perfect place to conduct this research," Metzler said. "Librarians on hand can offer one-on-one assistance with conducting this research as well. We also work with community partners, and can refer entrepreneurs to the Cecil Business Resource Partners."
Those partners include the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, Chambers of Commerce, Cecil College and Susquehanna Workforce Network, Metzler said.
That plan becomes part of the application for either a grant or a loan.
"If they fill out an application we get them a mentor," Berge said. Applicants also attend quarterly seminars taught by the business librarians. Metzler said the topics of these seminars, part of monthly offerings for the business community at large, can cover business insurance, social media, funding opportunities, grant writing and more.
"They are not specifically for the micro loan program, but Erica encourages the recipients to attend these programs and gain further knowledge of what it takes to be a successful business owner," Metzler said, adding CCPL also offers lots of online courses through its Lynda and Gale programs; all available with a library card.
"We are setting people up for success," Berge said.
The loans will have very low interest rates, which will go lower if paid through direct deposit.
"The first six months you make no payment," she added.
Rinkerman is taking in the applications at town hall, 64 South Main St., and can answer questions if you need a location for that enterprise.
To begin the process send an email to microloan@communityconnecting.us or call 443-731-6080.
Berge imagines a future in Port Deposit where, for example, teenagers sell bait and sodas in Marina Park or operate bicycle delivery service, and where cottage industries bloom and the town becomes a blueprint for the rest of Cecil County.
"If this really works we can share the playbook," Berge said. "I would love to see other communities duplicate it."
