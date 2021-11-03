PORT DEPOSIT—Candles lined the path led up to the door of the former Tome Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday, Nov. 1 in Port Deposit. At the door an altar table, or ofrenda, sat covered with candles and the names of loved ones, an integral part of the Community Connecting Us celebration of Día de los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday mourning and celebrating the dead.
Last year the organization held a similar event just for area youth, but this year the organization decided to expand the event so the whole community could participate.
“We did it last year for our youth, and there were around five youths that had come,” president Erica Berge said. “I realized when one of the young men said he lost his dad and wasn’t able to talk about him at home that it might be important for the whole community.”
The ofrenda is intended to encourage the souls of the dead to visit the mortal plane, so they can hear the words of their loved ones. Along with candles and names of loved ones there were other offering such as flowers and food.
Jesse Fairchild of Bodhi Counseling in North East helped lead the group through the process. Fairchild listed the names of several family members, including her father, who died in 2014, and her sister-in-law, who died 20 years ago.
“The nice thing about it, that I think we don’t necessarily have in our culture, is the ability to put some edges around grief,” Fairchild said. “This is where you come to express it and connect, and then it’s okay to live.”
Fairchild said it is often difficult to talk about dead loved ones, but it is important so people in mourning do not feel alone in their grief.
“When nobody talks to us we feel very alone,” Fairchild said. “We feel very disconnected and because we just lost someone with whom we felt a great connection, we need connection with the community even more.”
Benjamin Bagrowski of Colora attended Día de los Muertos to honor his grandmother, Eleanore Andronchick, who died on July 6 at the age of 92. Andronchick was a child of the great depression, successfully raising five children. She was remembered by Bagrowski for her sense of humor, often cracking jokes about her advanced age. Andronchick spent many Christmases with Bagrowski, and every year her stocking would be full of chocolates, peppermints and other sweets.
“Enjoy life while you can,” Bagrowski said when asked about Andronchick. “Life is short, eat desserts first.”
Port Deposit resident Maria Soto attended Día de los Muertos to honor her father.
“I grew up going to the cemetery on the Day of the Dead to bring flowers to our family members that passed away,” Soto, who moved to Cecil County 8 months ago, said. “Now that I’m far away from home, this is a way for me to connect.”
Kelly Berge felt it was hard to focus on the happy moments about her deceased loved ones, instead of just focusing on sadness. She honored three of her grandparents.
“There’s definitely a cultural difference, between how we experience funerals and things, they’re typically sad, and this is very different,” Kelly Berge said.
Daniel Guercio came to honor the recent death of a friend who lived in Port Deposit, and his father who died 8 years ago.
“He was one of the first people I met when I moved here,” Guercio, talking about his friend, said. “I used to see him all the time and now he’s gone.”
