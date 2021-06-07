ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze damaged a commercial garbage bin near Elkton early Monday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials reported that an employee at an unspecified business in the 1500 block of Elkton Road, a few miles northeast of Elkton, called 911 at 5:24 a.m. Monday after discovering the burning trash receptacle outside the establishment.
Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton responded to the call, and four of its firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in approximately five minutes, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to what investigators described as a "30 yard roll off construction dumpster," according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the commercial garbage bin, fire officials said. However, as of Monday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
