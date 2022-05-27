ELKTON — Dave Moore and his cousin, Tom Hobson, know all too well the cost of freedom — and they are still paying more than 50 years after admirably serving this country in their respective military branches.
The cousins are Vietnam War combat veterans, having served in that country during the 1960s, and both were wounded in battle. Moore holds two Purple Heart medals, having suffered wounds from a land mine explosion in 1965 and then, less than one month later, more wounds from a gunshot while serving with the U.S. Marine Corps. Hobson, whose body was ravaged by shrapnel in 1969 while serving with the U.S. Army, also holds a Purple Heart medal.
But they were not focused on their own sacrifices Wednesday, when Moore and Hobson told the Cecil Whig what Memorial Day means to them. Their thoughts, instead, turned to their friends and fellow unit members who were killed in action during their tours of Vietnam.
“There were so many KIAs from the same unit,” Moore, 81, remarked somberly, his voice trailing off.
After reflecting momentarily on those KIAs, which stands for “killed in action,” Moore emphasized matter-of-factly, “Freedom is not free.”
On Saturday, two days before Memorial Day, Moore and other volunteers will be placing U.S. flags on approximately 300 graves of military veterans buried in area cemeteries, as part of a joint effort by American Legion Post 15 and Moose Lodge 851, both in Elkton, to honor them.
They will be visiting those graveyards while most citizens will be enjoying the first day of their three-day holiday weekend, which, for Moore and Hobson, will be a time of reverent remembrance.
“For me, Memorial Day is not about barbecues or going to the beach. It is about remembering the fallen,” Hobson, 72, said.
Hobson carries the memories of comrades who were killed in battle. He also is aware of the toll that the Vietnam War took on his fellow combat servicemen — who survived and then returned to the United States, fragments of their former selves because of the horrors they had witnessed.
“One guy in particular sticks out in my mind. We trained together. He was from Louisville, Ky.,” Hobson said, before explaining that that man was plagued by lingering mental issues caused by his combat service after he returned stateside. “He committed suicide. To me, he is another casualty of war.”
It is noteworthy that Moore and Hobson are still addressing their own combat-related mental issues.
Contrary to the popular saying, time does not heal all wounds. Moore received his honorable discharge from the Marines some 57 years ago, directly after suffering his second set of battle-related wounds. Hobson received his honorable discharge from the Army about 53 years ago.
Moore and Hobson meet every Wednesday morning at American Legion Post 15 with a group of military veterans, predominantly Vietnam War combat veterans who, like them, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. During the weekly sessions, which are through the U.S. Veterans Vet Center in Elkton, the combat veterans discuss their issues and encourage each other. Each weekly session lasts about two hours.
“You always carry the burden,” Moore said.
Moore’s combat wounds
A divorcee with two young children, Moore, then 24, was working at Chrysler in Newark, Del., when he got drafted into the Vietnam War in 1964. After completing his basic training at Parris Island, S.C., Moore was sent to Vietnam and served with 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, The Professionals.
In August 1965, Moore and his unit were patrolling in the demilitarized zone, known as the “DMZ,” near the border of North Vietnam and South Vietnam, when a crude land mine exploded — sending shrapnel consisting of tin, nails and similar materials into Moore’s right shoulder and left leg.
Medics provided preliminary treatment to Moore, who then was shipped off to the USS Repose, a ship that was stationed in the waters of Southeast Asia and served as a military hospital.
His recovery after treatment was brief. “I stayed there overnight. They just patched me up and said, ‘You’re a Marine. You are still eligible to fight’.”
(Moore noted, “I still have shrapnel in my shoulder and left leg from that land mine.”)
In September 1965, less than one month after rejoining his unit, Moore suffered a gunshot wound during a battle.
“I was a machine gunner. I was walking between two tanks under fire when I got hit in the right arm,” Moore recalled. “The bullet hit the stock of my rifle — an M60. It blew the wood right into my right arm, near my elbow, along with the bullet. They (his comrades) threw me on a tank, while it was still moving, and I held on.”
Medics gave him a shot of morphine, but only a half-dose.
“They didn’t want to give you too much morphine, if possible, because they wanted to keep you walking. They didn’t want you to be a litter case,” Moore said, explaining that “litter case” was a term for a wounded Marine who needed the assistance of one or two fellow Marines to walk.
That wound ended Moore’s combat duty and he later received an honorable discharge from the Marines, with the distinction of being awarded two Purple Heart medals.
Still suffering from his gunshot wound, Moore wound up in a Naval hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., where he spent 13 months as a patient and underwent five surgeries, after returning to the United States from Vietnam. “My wrist is still fused together from my wound, 50 years later,” noted Moore, who is a Pennsylvania resident.
Then Moore was transferred to a VA Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where, to this very day, he still receives out-patient care.
Moore was able to return to his job at Chrysler, where he retired after working for 30-plus years.
Hobson’s combat wounds
Hobson enlisted in the U.S Army in December 1968 at age 18. After basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C., he was shipped to Vietnam and served combat duty with the Army 1st Air Calvary.
In the early morning hours of May 6, 1969, Hobson’s unit was the target of a ground assault by North Vietnamese soldiers in an area known as LZ Carolyn, near the Cambodian border, northwest of Saigon. That triggered an intense firefight. An enemy shell exploded near Hobson, sending shrapnel into his throat, chest, right arm, left left and above his right eye.
Hobson declined an offer to be transported to an aid station, which was approximately 300 yards away, because he did not want to move from Point A to Point B during the battle.
“I said, ‘I’ll wait.’ They put a bandage around by neck. That was the worst one,” Hobson said, referring to his throat wound.
After the enemy retreated, ending the battle, Hobson was transported to that aid station. As was the case with Moore, Hobson’s recovery after treatment was relatively brief.
“I was out for two weeks, before they sent my back. They said, ‘You’re ready for combat’,” said Hobson, who didn’t view his pending return to action as bad news. “I wanted to be back with my comrades. I wanted to be there to help.”
It was a little bit daunting returning to combat patrol, however.
“The first night back, I was a little bit gun-shy. Even little sounds made me jump. But after that first night, I was OK,” Hobson said, before commenting, “It was great to be back with the guys. I had a bond with those guys.”
Moore and Hobson, who is a Delaware resident, agree that military veterans — especially combat veterans — have a strong bond with the men and women with whom they served. In part, that’s because of their shared experiences, which would be difficult for civilians to fully understand and to fully appreciate.
As for their connection with the servicemen and servicewoman who made the supreme sacrifice, Moore and Hobson feel a profound sense of respect and gratitude.
