PERRYVILLE - A Cecil County woman was killed and six other people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 near Perryville on Monday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Amy B. Spencer, 56, of Colora.
Based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, police reported that the fatal, domino-effect collision occurred in the northbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 93 at approximately 6:30 a.m., when a tractor-trailer driver purportedly failed to stop while several other northbound vehicles ahead of him were at a standstill on that highway because of an earlier, unrelated traffic accident, police said.
The tractor-trailer crashed into the back of one of those stopped vehicles, setting off chain-reaction collisions, police added.
A man was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while the driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, according to police.
In addition, the driver and passenger of another vehicle were transported to Union Hospital in Elkton, and the driver of a fourth vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, police reported.
The four-vehicle crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of northbound I-95, between the Perryville and North East exits, for more than five hours, according to MSP officials, who noted that the State Highway Administration assisted with the closure. It caused heavy detour traffic on southbound Route 222 and eastbound Route 40.
An MSP Accident Reconstruction Team conducted an on-scene investigation, police said. As of late Monday afternoon, police added, the overall investigation into the fatal crash was continuing.
