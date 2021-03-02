COLORA — A proposed project, which would set up a former cornfield with 6,630 solar panels has neighbors organizing to fight.
Homeowners on Sweet Potato Lane have gone so far as to set up a Facebook page titled “Colora Preservation Society.”
“This is going to be 75 feet off our property line,”said Glen Peterson. “They are turning an agricultural corn field into a commercial generating facility.”
Peterson said he and his neighbors figure the value of their combined properties will plummet if the plan goes through.
“It’s a $560,000 loss, just these seven homes,” he said.
Randy Anders said he moved to Colora from Harford County three years ago to get away from development.
“We spent nine months looking for homes. I wanted some property in a rural area, to be able to hunt on my own property,” Anders said. “I love it out here.”
Sitting on the huge deck across the back of his home Anders said he enjoys the sights and sounds of wildlife.
“As soon as I heard about this I said, “You’ve got to be kidding me. I moved away from this,” Anders said, seeing his view replaced with fencing and solar arrays. “The last thing I want to do is look at that.”
John and Monica Harnish from Quarryville, Pa., own the property, which was purchased from Stephen and Cecilia Balderston. Alder Energy in Charleston, S.C., is the contractor that would build and maintain the field of solar panels.
A spokeswoman from Alder Energy told the Whig Friday the company would not comment yet.
“We have not finalized the details with Delmarva,” she said. “We’re not sure if it’s going to happen.” It was on the docket for the Cecil County Planning Commission last week, but Alder Energy withdrew and wants to be back on the agenda in April.
Stephen O’Connor, acting director of the Cecil County Department of Land Use and Development Services, said the project needs a special exception.
“The subject property is located within the Northern Agricultural Residential (NAR) zoning district. Power Generation Facilities are permitted in the NAR zoning district by Special Exception conditioned on the power is generated from solar, wind, or water resources,” O’Connor said via email. “The new hearing dates will be April 19, 2021, at 6 p.m. with the planning commission and April 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. with the board of appeals.”
Neighbors on the other side of the property have also been preparing themselves to fight.
“I’ve been in contact with the Bryan Lightner (zoning administrator for the county) and I just spoke to (Delegate) Teresa Reilly and I sent an email to the county with a bunch of questions,” said Paul Butrim, whose Get Around Lane property butts up against the Harnish property. His concerns. include the health of his well, the environment and wildlife.
“Some of the chemicals can leach into the ground,” Butrim said. “It’s always windy here. If there’s a massive fire over there it can be disastrous.”
Anders wonders what will happen to the forest conservation area that also borders the property and the stream.
“What’s it going to do to the woods and the stream that goes right to the Octoraro and the Susquehanna,” Anders said.
Like Anders, Butrim moved to the area several years ago.
“One of the things that sold us was the nature,” he said. “People are worried. I’m worried.”
Carissa Billings, who lives on Sterling Nesbitt Court, said the same.
“We bought our house because of the big open field and view,” Billings said. “When we came to look at the house there were deer in the field and the back yard. We still see them often. I would miss having that.”
All said they were also upset that the property was purchased by an out-of-state couple and an out-of-state company was doing the work, with neither being impacted.
“If my property value drops 20% I’m upside down,” Anders said, indicating he’d rather have residential development, given the choice.
Butrim concurred.
“If someone put a gun to my head and said houses or solar panels I’d say houses,” Butrim said.
Peterson cares little for the idea of the concept of lower cost electricity that could be added to the grid.
“We’re the residents of this village. For someone to come in here and buy this under the guise of farming it and to hire a company three states away ... to take advantage of our community for their own personal gain; where does it stop?” Peterson said. “This is a residential and agricultural area and it needs to stay that way.”
