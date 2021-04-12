COLORA — Neighbors gathered in the parking lot of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Saturday morning to form their presentation to the Cecil County Planning Commission against the proposed solar farm on a 31-acre tract off Liberty Grove Road.
The commission will hear Alder Solar Energy plans to erect 6,630 solar panels on John and Marcia Harnish's property. Zoned agricultural and located on land zoned NAR Northern Agricultural Residential), a special exception needs to be obtained for the project to move forward.
John Harnish told the Whig that renting to the Charleston, S.C., company for a solar farm will bring him 10 times the revenue of growing anything on the land, which he was not able to get into an agriculture preservation program because of its size and location.
Organizers of the meeting urged the nearly two dozen people in attendance to at least send an email to the commission stating their opposition to the project. Glenn Peterson suggested each person planning to speak should take a different topic so all the information is disseminated. Those topics include what the group describes as a prison-like appearance of the project when completed, a decline in property values, the future of wildlife and habitat, and the health and safety of residents.
"They are selling this as silent solar," Peterson said, adding he visited other large-scale solar farms in Cecil County. "You'll be listening to what sounds like a hum all the time. You'll never be able to have your windows open in the evening or sit by your pool."
Several wondered what affect that hum could have on children in the neighborhood on the autism spectrum.
"This is zoned for farming or three houses," Peterson said, pointing to the housing density allowed in the NAR zone. He played several audio clips made at large solar projects already in the county to give an example of the hum emanating from the solar arrays.
Randy Anders said the project would look stark in the quiet, rural character of Colora.
"Imagine 9.83 football fields in a rural setting with no natural barriers," he said. It would be behind 7-foot tall galvanized fencing topped with razor wire and high voltage warning signs. "It's going to be up on a pedestal for all to enjoy."
He pointed to a smaller solar project on Telegraph Road near Fair Hill, which is farther from the road, hidden by earthen berms and secluded from any housing.
Diana Broomell, a Colora resident and former Cecil County Council member, urged the group to push for a de-commissioning plan for the project. She said the planning commission is charged with protecting the land and adhering to the zoning.
"The planning commission is there to plan and get it on the record," Broomell said. "It's our property rights too."
Peterson said he was told that the decommissioning plan was to come after the approval along with a lease agreement.
"We need to make it as difficult and expensive for them as possible," said Fred Mootz.
Peterson suggested demanding an escrow account for that decommissioning when the solar farm project is either ended or abandoned.
According to Broomell, the NAR zone was created specifically to protect the county's farms.
"What if all the farmers cashed in and went solar?" she said.
Peterson said the opposition is expecting a "not in my backyard" approach from Colora residents.
"It's not just my backyard. I'm not against solar. I am against solar prisons," he said. "The only way we are going to win is to articulate why this location is the worst."
"I hope you get fired up because we're under attack," he added.
However, not everyone there was against the proposed project. Greg Glessner, also a Colora resident, tried to speak in favor of the project.
"We've done nothing for this planet; nothing but take and destroy," Glessner said. Pointing to nuclear and fracking issues and disregard for wildlife, he said solar has gotten a bad rap. "I understand property values. I'm a property owner too. I'm a solar steam inventor. Anything we can do to promote solar, we need to do it."
Seeing that he was alone in his point of view, Glessner left the meeting.
Carolyn Waggoner was surprised by how many of her neighbors knew nothing about the project.
"I was at the post office and I would say, "Are you aware of this?" and they'd say no. I told them you live a few miles from here," she said. A resident of Wendy's Court, Waggoner said she got the notice of the initial February meeting (which was postponed to April 19) a week and a half before. "Nobody got the notice except those directly next to the field."
Gaetano Welk is concerned because his eight grandchildren play in his backyard when they visit.
"Kids are curious. This is going to be right up against my backyard," Welk said. "I don't want to look out and see a solar field. This doesn't belong in a residential area."
