COLORA — Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a medical emergency and not any type of collision that took the life of a man Thursday morning.

“It was a medical issue at the wheel,” said Lt. Michael Holmes.

As of Thursday afternoon the identity of the man is not being released, except to say he was 66 years old, Holmes said.

“Around 8:15 a.m. the subject got into his vehicle and got on the road. The vehicle went into a wooded area,” he said, adding there was no impact.

The vehicle simply stopped in an area with dense brush in the 1900-block of Colora Road.

Holmes said the man was deceased when deputies arrived.

“There was also an 8 year old child in the car with him who was unharmed,” Holmes said.

