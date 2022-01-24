BALTIMORE — A Cecil County resident was killed Monday morning along with two of his fellow Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters when a vacant row-home partially collapsed, trapping them and one other member inside the building, while they were battling a two-alarm fire, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the department's leader.
In a written statement, Scott and Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles R. Ford identified BCFD Lt. Paul Butrim, 37, of Colora, as one of the victims. Butrim was a 16-year BCFD veteran.
Also killed in the line of duty were Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo, according to the statement.
The mayor and chief reported that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster - the other BCFD firefighter who was trapped inside the building after the partial collapse of the row-home - remained hospitalized in "critical but stable" condition later on Monday.
“Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us," Scott conveyed in the written statement, before listing the names and ranks of the three fallen firefighters. "All made the ultimate sacrifice. For that, Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect."
BCFD was battling a blaze at a vacant row-home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street at approximately 6:00 a.m. Monday, when the structure collapsed, the mayor and chief reported.
Although Butrim lived in Colora and worked as a paid firefighter in the city, he did not serve with any volunteer fire companies in Cecil County, local fire officials told the Cecil Whig on Monday night.
Butrim did, however, serve with Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company in Harford County from 2003, when he would have been about 18, and 2017, according to JMVFC Chief Kevin Thomas.
"I think he got his start here," said Thomas, who joined JMVFC in 2007, about four years after Butrim had joined the department.
Thomas worked closely with Butrim during the 10 years that they served together, he said. Butrim left JMVFC in 2017 because he had graduated to other responsibilities, he added.
"He was an all-around good guy. He was well-trained, and he was always willing to help," Thomas told the Cecil Whig on Monday night, before noting that Butrim was JMVFC's "top responder for several years in a row."
Butrim enjoyed baseball and hockey, Thomas said. He participated in some of JMVFC's social activities, including playing in the fire departments' softball league, Thomas added.
Summarizing Butrim without hesitation, Thomas commented, "Honestly, he was one of the best."
Scott addressed the emotional impact of Monday morning's deadly fire in the written statement.
"This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters. There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time," Scott expressed.
Chief Niles did likewise, outlining, “Every day our Firefighters, our first responders put their lives on the line for the sake of others. Today, three Firefighters lost their lives in service to our city, and another remains in critical condition. From this moment, we will honor those we lost today, for their bravery, their courage, their love for helping others and the respect they had for the Baltimore City Fire Department.”
