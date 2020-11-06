ELKTON — It has been 25 years since Maryland State Police Tfc. Joseph Lanzi lost his life in a line-of-duty crash near Chesapeake City while responding to an emergency call amid a heavy downpour.
But time has not faded the memory of Lanzi, who was 37 when he was killed in that on-duty crash on Oct. 28, 1995.
“He was a most excellent gentleman. Anybody who knew Joe, loved Joe. He was just an original person, level-headed and easy to talk to,” outlined one of his many dear friends, Elkton-area resident Charles Eckhart.
Last month, in preparation for the 25th anniversary of the beloved trooper’s untimely death, Eckhart bought a classified advertisement from the Cecil Whig to memorialize Lanzi. It is something that he and his wife, Anne Theresa, had done at least four other times during the past two decades.
“Every five years, we take out an ad in the newspaper,” Eckhart said. “He made the supreme sacrifice, and he deserves to have his memory kept alive.”
Running the remembrance ad every five years, which the Eckharts took upon themselves, is one of the many ways Lanzi has been memorialized over the years since his death 25 years ago.
An MSP professional association, for example, established the Joseph T. Lanzi Scholarship for county residents majoring in law enforcement, corrections or nursing at Cecil College.
During a 2008 event to mark that endowment, Larry Bray, a retired MSP trooper who served on Lanzi’s crew, commented, “Trooper Lanzi’s impact on the Maryland State Police through his exceptional sense of duty to his profession, his devotion to his family and to the community he served, is worthy of nothing short of being remembered in perpetuity . . . The endowing of the Joseph T. Lanzi Law Enforcement Scholarship will assure this.”
Along those lines, a roundabout in Cherry Hill was dedicated in Lanzi’s memory. The traffic pattern on Singerly Road (Route 213), north of Elkton, at the intersection of Elk Mills Road and Leeds Road, has a landscaped island in the middle of the roundabout. In that centerpiece space, there is a memorial plaque and flowers. The roundabout is known as The Lanzi Roundabout or Lanzi Circle.
Remembering Lanzi
Eckhart and his family members keep a watchful eye on that traffic circle, which they travel frequently because they live in that area. They’ve been known to replace old, deteriorating U.S. flags at the Lanzi Roundabout with new ones. (They also make sure that Lanzi’s grave at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, farther north of Singerly Road, is well-maintained.)
For retired MSP trooper William Jones, who also served on Lanzi’s crew, Eckhart’s dedication to maintaining the Lanzi Roundabout is a testament to the positive, powerful and lasting impact that Lanzi had on the people he met.
(And Lanzi met a lot of people, too, because he had been well known in Cecil County for his involvement in youth programs, such as the Cherry Hill Cougars, the Elkton High School Touchdown Club, the Girl Scouts, the Pony Club and the YMCA soccer program.)
“Here is a civilian, planting flowers and keeping the flags fresh. We, in law enforcement, really appreciate that,” said Jones, who served approximately 25 years with MSP, from 1988 to 2013, when he retired at the rank of sergeant.
Eckhart never served as a law enforcement officer, but he knew several troopers that were assigned to the North East Barrack, including Lanzi, because his father-in-law, Charles Boulden, of North East, served there as a trooper.
His friendship with Lanzi grew because, in apart, their paths often crossed at Union Hospital in Elkton, where Eckhart worked as a security guard. Lanzi typically chatted with Eckhart whenever the trooper escorted a suspect in his custody to that hospital for medical treatment.
Eckhart also interacted with Lanzi while performing maintenance jobs at Hard Times Fitness, an Elkton gym that Lanzi co-owned with his fellow MSP troopers Phil Criddle and Jones.
Jones was about 10 years younger than Lanzi, who did not join MSP until he was “somewhere in his early 30s,” he said. Lanzi wasn’t the oldest or the youngest in the patrol crew, nor was he the most experienced or the least experienced.
But, according to Jones, he stood out in one very important way.
“He was the most level-headed one, if you will, in the group,” Jones said.
Lanzi looked after his fellow troopers, always checking up on them to make sure they were OK. Knowing how Lanzi cared for the safety of his fellow troopers made his deadly, on-duty crash that much harder to take for Jones and others at the barrack.
Lanzi was driving to the southern part of Cecil County on Oct. 28, 1995 to assist a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was dealing with a man armed with a gun, when he lost control of his patrol car in a driving rain. His car veered off Route 213, south of Chesapeake City, and struck a tree.
Jones was responding to that same police call, when he heard the dispatch for Lanzi’s crash on his emergency radio. He was crushed by the news.
“I lost a co-worker. I lost a business partner. And I lost a good friend,” Jones said.
As for the memory of Lanzi, some 25 years later, Jones commented, “He made the ultimate sacrifice for this county. We will never forget him. I think about Joe often, especially around this time of the year.”
A memorable mentor
MSP Capt. Jim DeCourcey credits Lanzi with convincing him to join the agency, which he did in 1998 at the age of 32.
“I think about the positive impact Joe had on me and everyone else just about every day,” DeCourcey said. “I wouldn’t be a trooper without Joe’s influence and guidance. You put on the uniform in the morning and it all comes back to you — what you are doing and why you are doing it.”
DeCourcey worked six years as a crime reporter with the Cecil Whig in the 1990s. At some point during that stretch, several Cecil County troopers started telling DeCourcey that they believed he possessed the qualities necessary to be an effective police officer.
No one pushed harder for his career change than Lanzi, though.
“Joe Lanzi really harped on me about it. Every time he saw me, he’d say, ‘You could be doing so much more. Let me give you an (MSP) application.’ He’d see me all the time and say, ‘You have the potential to do this job,’” DeCourcey recalled in a 2016 Cecil Whig interview.
DeCourcey, however, didn’t see it. He was out of shape, for starters, which DeCourcey blamed on the crime reporter lifestyle that, in his case, involved working from roughly noon to midnight to meet daily newspaper deadlines. DeCourcey knew he wouldn’t be able to pass the MSP physical fitness test.
But Lanzi, undeterred, relentlessly plugged away at DeCourcey. After Lanzi, Jones and Criddle opened their 24-hour gym in Elkton, Lanzi frequently offered to serve as DeCourcey’s personal trainer.
That friendly, caring pressure from Lanzi continued for about six months — until October 1995, when DeCourcey and his wife, Jane, set off for a week-long Disney World vacation.
“Joe stopped by our house the night before we left for Florida. He said, ‘When you get back from vacation, you’re going to the gym and you’re going to start working out, so we can get you in the state police,’” DeCourcey said, noting, “The last conversation I ever had with Joe was about me becoming a trooper, prepping for the job.”
Two days later, DeCourcey received a phone call at his Florida hotel and learned that Lanzi had been killed, prompting he and his wife to cut their vacation well short.
The reverent pageantry of Lanzi’s police funeral a few days later stirred something inside of DeCourcey.
“It made me realize how valuable life is,” DeCourcey said.
DeCourcey also still remembers what Lanzi’s widow, Lisa, told him at the funeral. “She looked at me and said, ‘You know, he really wanted you to do this job.’”
In the wake of Lanzi’s funeral, DeCourcey started working out at the gym in preparation. After passing his physical fitness test and several other exams, DeCourcey entered the Maryland State Police Academy in Pikesville in January 1998, about two weeks after leaving the Cecil Whig.
DeCourcey graduated from the MSP academy in July 1998. Fittingly, it was Lisa Lanzi who pinned DeCourcey’s badge on his uniform shirt during his graduation ceremony.
“Joe Lanzi is the reason I became a trooper,” DeCourcey said.
