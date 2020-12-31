ELKTON — Collection numbers for the annual Coats for Kids Campaign are significantly lower this season than those recorded in years past — possibly due to repercussions from the coronavirus pandemic — and organizers are asking people to donate gently-used and new coats for children and adults.
“Our numbers are way down this year. We have less than 600 coats right now; we usually collect between 1,500 and 2,000,” said Roger Owens, who owns two Elkton laundromats and is charge of collecting, cleaning and shuttling the donated coats to the Elkton Help Center.
All donated coats must be washed before they can be dropped off at the Elkton Help Center, according to Owens, who commented, “We’ve cleaned over 130,000 coats since 1985.”
The Coats for Kids Campaign began 35 years ago, when then-Delegate David Rudolph started the collection as a community service project for local students. Over the years, it has expanded beyond the campaign’s name to also include winter hats, gloves, scarves and coats for adults. In 2006, the Kiwanis Club of Elkton took over the campaign.
Owens told the Cecil Whig that participating schools have been a major source of donated coats in the past. Students could drop off old and new coats at collection stations at those participating schools, he explained. “If kids outgrow coats, they just donate them back to the Coats for Kids Campaign,” Owens said, offering one of several possible scenarios of how coats are donated.
The problem now is this, according to Owens: Public and private schools in Cecil County have been closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, save for a few weeks of limited, in-person teaching at schools earlier this academic year — before another complete shutdown, as coronavirus numbers spiked again.
Because students have been learning remotely, no one is entering the schools and, as a result, no one is donating coats at the schools, Owens explained.
People wanting to donate used and, or, new coats can drop them off at either of these Owens-owned laundromats: O-Kleen Laundry & Dry Cleaning at 103 Northside Plaza on North Bridge Street in Elkton and Village Laundry at 801 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.