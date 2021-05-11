ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a mental health and wellness recovery center in Elkton — where he is one of the clients — and then made a pot of coffee, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Elkton resident Kody Joseph Langelan.
Elkton Police Department Ofc. Kevin Forster responded to the facility, On Our Own, in the 200 block of East Main Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, after receiving a complaint from the center’s director, Chanelle Pounds, police reported.
Pounds had been communicating with Langelan through text messages, emails and voice messages earlier that morning, police said. She had made arrangements to give Langelan a ride to the center, but, at 5:30 a.m., he left a message changing the time of his pickup, police added.
Court records indicate that Langelan maintained that he was the On Our Own proprietor.
“There were several messages and emails from Mr. Langelan, telling Ms. Pounds that he was the owner of the facility and was making demands that she provide him with cellular telephones, financial statements and other business information or she would be fired,” court records allege.
Pounds did not oblige Langelan’s purported demands and communicated to him that his “behavior was not acceptable and, if it continued, he would not be allowed at the center,” police reported.
While the EPD officer was en route to the center, the burglar alarm at On Our Own activated, police said. Pounds pulled up the security video on her cell phone and told Forster that the live footage showed Langelan inside the building, which had not opened for the day, police added.
“I then asked if she wanted Mr. Langelan to be arrested for being there. She stated yes,” according to the statement of probable cause written by Forster and contained in court records.
After dispatching back-up officers, Forster entered the building and found Langelan walking around on the first floor, according to police.
Langelan told Forster that he “had to kick open the front door, since none of his employees were there yet and he did not have a key,” court records allege.
“Mr. Langelan had also made a pot of coffee, once he entered,” according to charging documents.
Investigators reported that the front door Langelan allegedly kicked open sustained an estimated $300 in damage and that the approximate value of the coffee he purportedly made is $5, court records show.
Langelan is facing five criminal charges, including second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary — felonies that are punishable by up to 15 years and 10 years in prison respectively, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
According to the facility’s website, On Our Own is a mental health and wellness recovery center, and its missions are “to encourage wellness, recovery, respect to all, empowering individuals with psychiatric disabilities to reach (their) maximum potential through advocacy and peer support.”
Moreover, the website information outlines, “We serve people who have been diagnosed or think they have addictions or any other psychiatric disorders. We encourage self-help by providing education, information and referral to community agencies and services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.