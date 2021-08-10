NORTH EAST — After a long military career Lt. Col. Charles Schretzman planned to stay active and working.
“For his retirement we bought him a road bike,” Stacy, Chuck’s wife of 31 years, said recently. “He was biking 50- to 100- miles per week.”
But something wasn’t right. He told Stacy he was experiencing a different kind of tired.
“He was having issues with talking and balance,” she said of the man she’s known for 35 years. “In hindsight he was starting to have issues a year or so before the diagnosis.”
That happened in April 2015 in an exit physical from the US Army.
“When we retired from active duty Chuck had been experiencing slight symptoms but as in most cases with ALS the whole picture wasn’t apparent until they manifested fully,” Stacy said. “His diagnosis was made during a follow up neuro exam during the retirement physical process by Dr. Colin Quinn at the Philadelphia VA.”
Schretzman learned he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It’s a degenerative disease known by most as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease; the major league baseball player who announced his retirement from the game after being diagnosed on his 36th birthday in June 1939. At his retirement July 4, 1939 Gehrig gave that iconic speech in which he declared himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.” Gehrig died June 2, 1941.
Stacy Schretzman said the diagnosis rocked her typically stoic, military family.
“It was a shit show,” she said simply. “There was a lot of crying but we’re a military family and you have your roles. It’s like a wartime deployment.”
For a strong, physically active person who played Division 1 football in college and ran marathons, this life-altering diagnosis was overwhelming. On Father’s Day in 2015 he got on that road bike and disappeared from the family home in Collegeville, Pa.
“He was so angry. He wanted to ride out the disease,” she said. “He just went off and I didn’t know where he was.”
Holding Father’s Day dinner and worrying, Stacy finally heard from Chuck. He had ridden to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and sent her a photo of him on the steps where Rocky Balboa stood in the classic movie.
“The cruel timing of the whole thing,” she said. “We were dreaming of our future and within six months of his retirement we got this diagnosis.”
The problem with ALS
Stacy is now Chuck’s primary caregiver and also his fierce advocate. She got him into an experimental trial of treatment through Massachusetts General Hospital and Temple University in Philadelphia. That included one of the breakthrough medicines — CNM-Au8 — — designed at Clene Nanomedicine in North East.
“We knew about Clene previously,” she said.
They have taken the platform in Washington D.C. in support of funding and research. Now Chuck would be part of a platform trial of one of the ALS treatments created in the labs in Cecil County.
“He’s on no other medicines other than the Clene shot,” Stacy said. “He has physical therapy twice a week and scalp acupuncture, which makes him feel better and more clear.”
Now 20 months into the trial, Stacy said it’s hard for her to tell if it’s working.
“The problem with ALS, when it’s in a slow progression it’s hard to tell if you’ve lost function,” she said.
Doctors, on the other hand, see progress.
“They say, ‘It must be doing something.’” Stacy said. “Chuck is still here and he’s healthy and he’s functioning.”
ALS, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease all attack the nervous system and its ability to communicate, stripping away connective tissues and linings. Loss of muscle function, the ability to walk, talk and swallow are among the hallmarks of these diseases.
So far Clene has 117 patents on its Clean Surface Nanocrystal Therapeutics. The company has ongoing testing and clinical trials for Rescue ALS and is searching for candidates for its Healey ALS treatment to be conducted at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The goal of these treatments is different from what’s out there now in the pharmaceutical universe.
“Nothing out there fixes the damage. Some slow it down or stop it,” said Founder and Chief Science Officer of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. Mark Mortenson. “If we can fix damaged neurons the patient would regain some or all function.”
Clene was seeing remarkable success with its MS treatments, he said.
“We are seeing improvement by nine months, some in six to nine months,” Mortenson said.
Clene Nanomedicine recently announced significant success in its trials for CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension, in patients with Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.
Brain scans of 24 patients before and after 12 weeks of treatment showed improvement in the chemistry of the brain and no worsening of the disease.
Life goes on
Chuck just turned 55 in May. Stacy is 54. They were accustomed to moving as a military family.
The couple have been systematically scaling back their living quarters as the disease progresses, moving to smaller and smaller settings. They now live in an apartment that’s easier for Chuck to navigate and for Stacy to assist him when needed.
Their children are as nearby as possible because all three — like their father — are (or were) in the military.
“One just got out and is working for Citibank,” Stacy said. All are West Pointers. “Our youngest is a senior at West Point. She’s going to fly. Our other daughter is stationed at Fort Eustis (Newport News, Va.) where she is the first female company commander.”
Aside from the day to day, the Schretzmans try to create happy memories for the family.
“We can’t think about the future. We have to control the controllable,” she said. “I can control his diet, his safety and make his surroundings as comfortable as possible and just keep going.”
While Stephen Hawking lived some 50 years with ALS, the average life expectancy is 2- to 5-years. Hawking, a theoretical physicist, died in 2018.
She also acknowledged that caregiver fatigue is real.
“I can’t sign the praises of the (Veteran’s Administration) enough,” she said.
That includes Dr. Quinn at the VA in Philadelphia who specializes in ALS so he gets the best care in one appointment.
Stacy is enrolled in the Caregiver Program, which helps her as she helps Chuck. The program includes counseling, training and a stipend.
“It’s an absolutely fabulous program,” she said.
Having participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge, a national fundraiser involving dumping ice on yourself and egging friends on to do the same via social media for the ALS Association, the Schretzmans knew about the disease beforehand. Stacy urges anyone who is experiencing the symptoms to get tested because early intervention can help.
“I think for us we’re so grateful to companies like Clene Nanomedicine that are out there trying to re-create the wheel every day,” she said. “We’re just so grateful. Five, six, even seven years ago there was nothing.”
“With Clene we have a glimmer of hope,” she said.
