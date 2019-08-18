CHESAPEAKE CITY — For the Mattucci family, it was time to finally add a dog to their menagerie.
Stephen and Angela brought daughters, Simone and Camille, to Cecil County Animal Services on Saturday during the annual Clear The Shelter event. The girls were campaigning to bring home Ash, a dog they had discovered during a recent visit to the facility at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, south of Chesapeake City.
"We already have had ducks, bunnies, a squirrel," Angela said. "And we adopted two cats here last year."
All day, CCAS was participating once again in the national Clear The Shelters campaign allowing animals in these care facilities to be adopted free of charge. NBC and Telemundo-owned TV stations were also involved by showcasing animals available for adoption.
The normal adoption fees — $40 for cats and kittens, $70 for dogs — were waived Saturday. Of the 50 cats and roughly dozen dogs in the CCAS's care, only eight were adopted: one dog and seven cats, according to officials.
Camille, 11, was jumping up and down with excitement over the possibility of bringing the pointer-hound mix home.
"It's not her dog," Simone said. "She likes the cats."
When she first met Ash, it was love at first sight, 14-year-old Simone said.
"He looked really cute," she said, adding he also obeyed basic commands.
Angela backed up her older daughter.
"Simone has been wanting a dog," Angela said, adding until recently Camille was afraid of dogs.
You would not know that Saturday as Camille romped with Ash inside CCAS's newly-acquired fenced-in areas, trying to get the dog to play with her. Ash, on the other hand, was sniffing every blade of grass. Stephen was able to get the dog engaged in play.
Rebecca Biscotti, an animal care attendant, said the outdoor runs were added a month ago and have been a welcome addition. It allows families a chance to see their potential dog in a more playful setting.
"And with two runs you can introduce two dogs in a safe manner," she said of the separation.
Meanwhile, Denise Smith was watching as her son Justin Williams tried to coax a black-and-white kitten into his arms. En route to a day at Rehoboth Beach, Del., the Baltimore family stopped by CCAS to look at the kittens.
"We lost a dog in October after 10 years," Denise said of the pet they also got from a shelter.
She said Justin wanted a cat this time. They were meeting every black cat CCAS had to offer.
"He's got to be a good fit," Denise said.
Justin wanted a cat that would be happy in his lap, he told his mother. He found an all-black kitten that curled up in his arms and purred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.