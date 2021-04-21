ELKTON — To celebrate Earth Day there are several organizations in the area conducting clean ups and each invites anyone to join.
High 5 Initiative and The Octoraro Watershed are two such groups with plans.
Briana Thompson said High 5 Initiative is working with Bay Venture Outfitters on a kayak clean up starting at North East Town Park.
“A lot of the trash, you can’t get to in a car and because the water is shallow you can’t get there in a big boat,” Thompson said.
Tires stuck in the marsh and along the shoreline make up some of the targeted trash.
If you have a canoe, kayak or other shallow water vessel and want to join in with The High 5 Initiative, meet at Bay Venture Outfitters, West Church Point Road in North East Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Thompson has been working for weeks to get all the permitting lined up for the clean up.
“You can’t just show up,” Thompson has learned. “You need a Maryland Department of the Environment waiver to haul more than four tires. I also had to get a Cecil County waste waiver to dump for free.”
This is the first Cecil County clean up for the nonprofit group. Thompson said past efforts were at Gunpowder Falls State Park and Cambridge, Md. for example.
But that’s just one clean up in celebration of Earth Day.
Clean ups are also planned in Charlestown according to Debbie Myers, town clerk.
“We are going to meet at Avalon Park at 9 a.m.,” Myers said.
That’s the newest town park at the corner of Water and Louisa Streets. Myers said volunteers should bring their own tools to pick up trash and remove debris. Don’t forget gloves and water.
“If we get enough volunteers we’ll also work on Foot Log at the corner of Conestoga and Bladen Streets and Veteran’s Park across from The Wellwood,” Myers said.
Those who want to clean up the Octoraro Reservoir can join in, also Saturday, starting at 9:00 a.m.
The fifth annual clean up hosted by OWA starts at Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle, 212 Spruce Grove Road in Kirkwood, Pa. Volunteers will fan out and tackle the litter around the reservoir, which is part of the Chester Water Authority supply.
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway has moved its annual River Sweep from the fourth Saturday in April to September.
