Civil rights activist and former Cecil NAACP president Bernard James, Sr. dies

CECIL COUNTY — Bernard Leon James, Sr., the ninth president of the Cecil County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) from 1990 to 2010, who steered the branch through a challenging period in civil rights and was called a major impetus behind changes for racial equality in Cecil County, died at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville on the morning of Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 91.
He was born and raised in Havre de Grace, and was the son of the late James A. James, Sr. and the late Geneva Meade James, and the oldest of seven children.
During the last two years, Mr. James experienced a gradual decline in physical mobility, but his mental sharpness remained intact until the end of his life.
He continued to stay aware of political issues at the county, state and national levels. In January, James provided valuable information to the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, during an interview about his experiences attending the Havre de Grace Colored School. When reviewing a photo of his high school graduation class, he identified and named each of the 20 graduates of the Havre de Grace Colored School’s Class of 1946.
James held various positions after graduating from high school. In the late 1940s, he made cathode-ray television tubes for the Hagu Company in Plainfield, New Jersey. In the early 1950s, he returned to Maryland and found employment making airplane and helicopter parts for the Hexcel Company in Havre de Grace. He also worked as a pathologist assistant in the Pathology Laboratory at the Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital in Perry Point.
During the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, James was a licensed driver for his father’s taxi business (Jim Jim’s Taxi) that serviced Harford and Cecil counties. From the early 1980s until retiring in 1991, he was a counselor with the United States Department of Labor’s Chesapeake Job Corps, which was located in Bainbridge, MD. As a counselor, he provided guidance and instruction to under-privileged and socially challenged youth to assist with the development of their work life skills, which ultimately led to many finding jobs or pursuing higher education.
James became a resident of Cecil County when he married the late Caroline Lena Williams in 1952. They were married for almost 39 years, until she passed away in 1991. They had six children (Brenda, Bernard Jr., Dwight, Frances, Michael and Terry) and resided in Perryville. In June 2014, when his physical mobility began to decline, he moved to the home of his oldest daughter and son-in-law in Silver Spring.
In September 2017, he became a resident of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville.
Always an advocate for racial equality, Mr. James actively participated in various Civil Rights initiatives, including sit-ins at the lunch counters of restaurants on the Route 40 East/West Corridor and many other protests for equal opportunities. In 1958, James defied the segregation practices of the Cecil County Public School System and enrolled his oldest child in first grade at Perryville Elementary School, as its first African American student.
His actions paved a path for educational equality that many local African American children followed. James also participated in the historic March on Washington in 1963, where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered his most infamous “I Have a Dream” speech.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, James embraced politics as a vehicle for achieving racial equality and campaigned for Cecil County Commissioner in 1978 and Maryland House of Delegates in 1982, losing both elections. Afterwards, he became an active member of the Cecil County Branch of the NAACP.
James was a Silver Life member of the Cecil County Branch of the NAACP. He served as an Elected At-Large Executive Committee member with the Maryland State Conference NAACP. As President of the Cecil County Branch of the NAACP, James worked tirelessly to carry out its mission by organizing voter registration drives; monitoring election polls; hosting fund raisers; attending town and county Board of Education meetings; sponsoring candidates for the Board of Education; and monitoring the actions of local public agencies.
During the 20-year period James served as President of the Cecil County Branch of the NAACP, there was significant progress. The Cecil County Board of Education hired more African American teachers, the schools and county government started commemorating Black History Month, and the branch’s membership grew from a low of 30 to a high of nearly 200. During a 1993 interview with a local reporter, James said “We’re moving forward – slowly. I’d like to see everybody of good will live together in peace and harmony…” He believed his role was to make people in powerful positions recognize that everyone is the same regardless of their skin color. State and local officials consulted with James about the issues affecting the African American communities in Cecil and Harford counties as well as other counties in this state.
In addition to political leaders, community members constantly contacted him seeking advice on everything from drug and alcohol problems to how best to address their discrimination issues.
James always strived for racial equality and tried to make a difference as he worked to improve the lives of African Americans in Cecil County and throughout the state of Maryland. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. James was preceded in death by three of his sons, Terry James, Bernard James, Jr., and Dwight James. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda James (Tyrone Jones), Frances Epps (Thomas); his son, Michael James (Denise); his brother Harold James; his sisters, Lorraine Holman and Gloria James; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To honor James’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to his life-long place of worship—St. James A.M.E. Church, 613-617 Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
At a later date a memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate his life.
