ELKTON — Community advocates put pressure on county officials Tuesday night to end the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’s recent agreement to screen for immigration status for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams (R) signed to enter the program — known as 287(g) — in February. Two Cecil County Corrections officers completed training this fall, and the program has rolled out in October.
“It’s a program that makes us a little less safe, wastes our tax dollars and threatens the safety of our neighbors,” Tim Rothermel told the county council. “Taking on this program is a tremendous waste of our county tax dollars as ICE already performs all of those functions with their own federal dollars.”
Rothermel led a band of community advocates, all dressed in white, to sit in the council legislative session. Some held makeshift signs that asked the council to “end 287(g).”
The program, named after a section in the Immigration and Nationality Act, allows the Department of Homeland Security to enter into agreements with local law enforcement agencies to “perform the functions of federal agents” under the supervision of ICE.
Such functions include: interviewing individuals to determine their immigration status, check the DHS database for information on individuals, issue detainers to hold individuals until ICE takes custody, issue a Notice to Appear (official charging document that begins the removal process) and transferring non-citizens into ICE custody, among others.
Cecil County is one of three counties in Maryland to enter in a 287(g) agreement. There are various types of involvement in the agreement, and Cecil County is enrolled in a “jail enforcement model.”
That means Cecil County Corrections Officers are authorized to interview individuals on their immigration status if they are flagged during the background check in booking process, Adams said.
“Our patrol guys have zero involvement in this. We are not hunting people down. Everyone gets screened once you are booked,” he told the Whig. “Unless you have committed a crime, there is no way that this would matter. It is costing us zero dollars to participate in this program.”
The immigration statuses that CCCO flag include: those issued a final order of removal from a judge, entry without inspection of a U.S. Border agent (those crossing into the U.S. outside a checkpoint), a lawful permanent resident, foreign-born citizen and those who overstay a visa.
If any of those statuses flag come up during the screening process, the CCCO officers that completed ICE training conduct a brief interview.
Most screen out, but if the CCCO officers determine that the person has EWI status — entry without inspection— then they would notify ICE, Adams said.
Since the county started the program in October, CCCO has run 439 background checks for people who were arrested in the county. Twelve people were flagged through the screening process, and of that amount, four people were flagged as entry without inspection.
Of the four that were flagged, one was issued a notice to appear in a federal court and was released on their own recognizance. Another is currently incarcerated in the Cecil County Detention Center. Two were released on bond for their local charges, but ICE issued a detainer and later took them into custody.
One of the four individuals was already incarcerated but later identified when the county started the program, Adams said.
The CCCO agents were sent to South Carolina to be trained by ICE to ask questions but also to gain clearance to use a federal database during the interviews. Adams said this training did not cost the county at all as ICE paid for it “100 percent.” As the background checks were already part of the booking process, there was no added expense, he said.
“The point is, in my mind, you should not be here illegally committing crimes,” Adams told the Whig. “There could be people here just minding their own business. But to protect our county, I do not want you here illegally committing crimes.”
But for many of the community advocates, the point was that the county was participating in a program that alienated their neighbors.
Shelly Evans said that she has never had to worry about being arrested, but if her last name was different and her skin was darker she might have cause to fear.
“I urge you to consider that this may not be the best use of our resources, both human and financial, in this county,” Evans told the council. “There is also the human consideration of it in terms of civil liberties.”
Heidi Gaultney compared her experience of forgetting to pay for gasoline in Brazil to what could happen under the 287(g) program. While her privilege got her out of the situation, another woman could be held another 48 hours after law enforcement addressed the theft, while ICE decided what to do, she said.
“Is this the kind of county we want? Where we aggressively go after immigrants who are working jobs Americans do not want?” Gaultney asked.
Rothermel also argued that spending tax dollars to train law enforcement was not worth the cost of community unrest.
He shared a University of California San Diego survey that showed 61 percent of the Mexican immigrant population was less likely to report crimes if they were told local law enforcement worked with ICE. Forty-three percent were less likely to report being the victim of a crime.
“These agreements are sold under the guise of that it will increase public safety. How can you say that after you hear those numbers,” Rothermel said. “How can it be possible to increase public safety when you create a community in which victims won’t report crimes?”
Adams later pushed back against the survey Rothermel cited, noting that Cecil County has "a smaller hispanic population than in California." He also pointed out that he’s seen an uptick in petitions U Visas, a temporary visa granted to those that were either a victim to a crime or cooperating in a criminal investigation.
“I’ve seen more this year than in the past five years I’ve been in office, and I think I’ve only not signed one,” he said. “If there was that level of anxiety, then I believe I wouldn’t be seeing any of those.”
Three counties — Frederick, Howard and Worcester — have agreements with ICE in which they rent out jail space for immigrant detention. One county, Anne Arundel, has scaled back its involvement in the program to a detention only program, but ICE later ended the agreement last year.
“I have no plans on ending the program. I would if I felt that the community was opposed to it, but I haven’t seen that. I’ve been getting emails of support all today,” Adams said on Wednesday. “I was elected to do a job and that was to continue to protect the people of our county.”
Sheriff Adams may have no plans on ending the program but citizens of Cecil County will end his reign in the next election. Alan McCarthy is coming up for election and I bet we find his hands in this as well.
