ELKTON — Just in time for Fourth of July fireworks, the BroodX (or 17-year) cicadas finished their noisy invasion and died. But not before all the cicada song and mating left its mark on trees all over Cecil County.
In areas where the male cicadas were loudest, and the populations of the cyclical invaders were most dense, trees with noticeable brown branch tips can be found. These trees are where the next batch of the insects begins, according to Doris Behnke with the Cecil County Extension Office.
“The female cicadas lay their eggs in the twigs. They split the bark of the tender part of the branch,” Behnke said. One female would have made numerous slits in a single branch and made deposits of 20- to 30- eggs in each slit. Because of the damage to the branch, wind or rain will tear off each egg-laden twig and, once it lands on the ground, the eggs will hatch and larvae will start burrowing into the soil to start their 17 year life cycle.
The cicadas seem to prefer oak trees, but will take whatever kind of tree is available, Behnke said. Established trees will shed the broken twigs without issue while smaller and younger trees will not fare as well.
“On younger trees that whole branch is now dead,” Behnke said. She explained that, if the slit made by the female cicada is large enough, other insects or other parasites can also enter. “Some younger trees are going to die ... or grow misshapen.”
Before this summer’s cicadas surfaced, some homeowners took protective measures with sticky tape or net coverings to prevent the insects from impregnating their trees. However, Behkne said that not much can be done after the fact.
Call it the circle of life.
“It really is a normal process. Seventeen years from now it’s going to be bad again,” she said.
That would be May 2038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.