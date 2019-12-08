RISING SUN — Under sunny skies, followed by cold temperatures, two Cecil County towns welcomed the Christmas season with downtown parties.
Christmas in the Park is what Perryville titled its celebration, which began with a parade down Broad Street to Lower Ferry Park.
Rising Sun, meanwhile, hosted its Winter Extravaganza, building on the town's popular Halloween Spooktacular and SunFest.
Both ended their respective evenings with the lighting of the official town Christmas trees.
Long lines in Lower Ferry Park led to Santa's Workshop where Mr. and Mrs. Claus greeted children eager to give their Christmas wish lists.
"We've been very busy," the man in red said. He and the Mrs. rode a Perryville Fire Company engine in the parade, then went to work greeting children in the park.
There were numerous vendors in the park as well, along with a disc jockey playing holiday favorites. Danielle Hemling, director the Perryville Outreach Program, happily sang along with "Crabs For Christmas," a very Maryland Christmas song by David DeBoy.
Nearby the Perryville Elementary School PTO offered inexpensive gifts for children to purchase for parents, grandparents and friends. Next to them, members of the Sons of the American Legion post in Perryville handed out bags holding a drink and snacks. Perryville ran out of hot cocoa but continued to hand out free cookies and baseball caps provided by the Aberdeen IronBirds.
Perryville has had a tree lighting for several years. However, this year Billy Nelson, economic development coordinator, ramped it up with the parade, vendors and entertainment. Like Rising Sun, Nelson wanted to continue the momentum from other town events including Tap Into the Tavern and Lower Ferry Festival.
Robert Ashby, mayor of Perryville, walked the parade route instead of riding. Meanwhile, the car followed, tossing candy to the kids. Perryville High School's marching band also marched as did various community groups and businesses.
In Rising Sun, the Winter Extravaganza began with ice skating in Center Square. Vendors were set up on the patio outside Rise N Grind Cafe on East Main Street.
Mayor Travis Marion, Police Chief Chip Peterson and Commissioner Dave Warnick were among the first on the "ice," a series of large plastic interlocking pieces that turned the intersection that held bumper cars two months ago into a skating rink.
"It was a huge team effort of officials, staff and volunteers that made it all possible," Marion said. He estimated thousands visited Rising Sun Saturday.
Not only the cafe, but also Queen Street Nutrition was overwhelmed by the turnout with long lines waiting for people to purchase hot soup and cookies by the pound. The Art Den also had a crowd for its walk-in arts and craft projects. Likewise there was a line for children waiting for a turn in the snow globe bounce house.
As temperatures fell into the 20s, some huddled around a heat lamp as snow drifted from machines above. Of course there were snowballs being thrown.
Laughter and screams could be heard from the synthetic ice rink as those who could zipped around the rink and others tried, but fell.
Both towns capped off their events with the lighting of the town Christmas tree. Ashby continued with the tradition of reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Clement Moore before flipping the switch.
"I couldn't ask for a better day," Ashby said. "It really was a small town Christmas parade."
Since both events were held around the same time, neither mayor could get to the other's but Marion congratulated Ashby on the success of Christmas in the Park.
"And I couldn't be more prouder of our community and the fact that I get to call Rising Sun home," Marion said.
Ashby also hoped to get to Rising Sun next year.
He also expressed his thanks for the people who came to Lower Ferry Park.
"Perryville is truly becoming "A place to call home," Ashby said. "I couldn't be more prouder of the people of this town."
Marion capped off Winter Extravaganza by thanking everyone who helped in some way and flipping the switch on the snow covered tree across from town hall.
