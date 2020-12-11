ELKTON — A lot of the most popular holiday events in Cecil County have either been canceled or re-imagined this year.
Non-profits are also struggling as the pandemic has made much-needed fundraising nearly impossible. However, many have found a way to do it and are hosting events in keeping with the holiday spirit.
You can still have your fun. Just be careful and wear your mask.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program in Port Deposit is hosting “Pictures With the Ponies” this year. It’s a scaled down version of Christmas With the Ponies, which was a fun outdoor event featuring the non-profit’s events and activities as well as its ponies.
Located at 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane, Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program has been offering equine-based therapy for more than 30 years, targeting the disabled, learning disabled, veterans and anyone with challenges who could benefit by having a relationship with a horse.
Make your reservation for a photo session Dec. 12 or 19 by going to https://one.bidpal.net/pictureswiththeponies/welcome. Picture sessions are $20. You’ll get a 20-minute photo shoot with Cotton or Nugget.
For an extra $5 you can also get a pony ride.
Call 410-378-3817 for more information.
Community Connecting Us, a non-profit based in downtown Port Deposit, presents “Tis the Season to Be Thrifty” Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nesbitt Hall, 99 North Main St. Volunteers will help you shop for gently used toys, books and cold weather gear. It’s basically a yard sale with Christmas gifting in mind. Everything will be in near perfect shape, perhaps new, but at less-than-new prices.
Steppingstone Farm Museum in Havre de Grace is hosting a Holiday Open House Saturday from 4 until 8 p.m. Shop at the museum store, check out the display barn and get your hands on the 2021 calendar and brochure. The museum is located at 461 Quaker Bottom Road.
Of course, Toys For Tots is the focus of many offices, businesses and organizations right now, collecting toys for the needy in Cecil County. That need is even greater this year as more have lost their jobs, or their income has changed because of COVID. Collection boxes are all over the county including at the Cecil Whig and Santa is collecting in the morning and afternoon Wednesday and Thursday at the Perryville Police Department off of Otsego Street.
You don’t need to worry about social distancing to drive up to the box and drop in your new. unwrapped toys. If you can’t find a drop box the headquarters is located in the Big Elk Mall in Elkton.
Oh and if you live in Rising Sun the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce will be driving around town starting 6 p.m. Friday night looking for the best outdoor Christmas display. It’s been going on for years with winners named for residential and commercial displays.
Bud McFadden, one of the organizers, said the last couple of years the winners have been those with grand displays. However with the pandemic giving the impetus to celebrate the holiday with gusto, he expects even more yards will be decked out for the judges’ consideration.
