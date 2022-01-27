ELKTON — In a normal year, Christmas in April Cecil County would have taken applications from homeowners in need until Dec. 31 and would already be making plans on how to help these low-income or handicapped residents with repairs.
In case you haven't noticed, normal is not back. COVID has also caused this faith-based non-profit to give those in need more time to apply. The new deadline is Feb. 5 for folks to apply for such things as door or window repair or replacement, new water heaters, plumbing or electrical repairs among others.
The one that that has not changed is that the work will be done on the last Saturday in April, which is April 30 this year.
"We can fix decks or handicap ramps too but the price of lumber has more than doubled," Moran said. "We used to (build) it for $1,600. The last one we did was over $3,000. We can't afford to do that."
The pandemic has also pinched the volunteer base as well as donations. Like many volunteer groups, Moran pointed out that many Christmas in April go-getters are retirees who are hesitant to mingle these days, or are simply no longer able.
"We need volunteers 14 and up and we need contractors," he said. "Groups can come in and if they want to bring their own supplies that's wonderful."
There's a volunteer sign up on the same website where a donation and sponsorship page can also be found.
Moran said sponsors who act soon can get placement on the back of the 2022 Christmas in April Cecil County T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.