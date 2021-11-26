RISING SUN — It was a flurry of fun at The Art Den’s Christmas Camp on Wednesday as campers worked on four different holiday projects.

Chriztie Elliott and Bri Weidner, owners of the studio on South Queen Street in Rising Sun, hosted two sold out sessions of 6- to 12-year-old artists. Each created a gingerbread house from a terra cotta pot, painted a wooden wall ornament, glazed a snowman mug and used clay to create a coil Christmas tree.

“We try to do one whenever Cecil County Public Schools are off,” Elliott said. The next session is scheduled for Dec. 23. Tuition for the half day camp is $50 per person.

“I was here for the Halloween Camp,” said Gabrielle Reinhart, 10, from Port Deposit. “I liked it a lot. That’s why I really wanted to do this.”

Jackson Felts, 10, from Rising Sun, said his favorite art form is drawing.

“But I liked painting this ornament,” he said of his creation.

Anna Coarse is also a veteran of The Art Den programs.

“I went to Art Camp in the summer and paint nights,” Coarse, 11, from Conowingo, said. Her very first paint night several years ago, featuring an owl, was successful.

“Somebody wanted to buy it but I said, ‘No,’” said Coarse.

Her younger sister Grace Coarse, was intently working on decorating her gingerbread house.

“I am going to put on Christmas lights and some Christmas decorations,” the 8-year-old artist said confidently.

At another table, Isabel Kibler knew what she wanted on her house.

“Definitely a door with a handle,” said Kibler, 7, from Rising Sun, adding, “and some decorations.”

In spite of being constantly busy throughout the 3 hour classes, Elliott said she enjoys these camp studio sessions.

“The kids that come here are so great. They are chill but they work hard,” she said.

Elliott noted that she is also trying to put together a similar program for adults.

Look for registration to post soon at https://www.theartdenllc.com/ for the Dec. 23 camp.

