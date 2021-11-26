Kaelin Burton, 10, from Port Deposit, sketches her design with a pencil before painting the wooden ornament. It was one of four crafts to be completed during a craft camp Wednesday at The Art Den in Rising Sun.
Since he likes to draw, sketching the design for his wooden ornament before applying paint was fun for Jackson Felts, 10, from Rising Sun. He was one of 15 kids at The Art Den Christmas Camp Wednesday.
Reagan Umbarger, 9, from Port Deposit, sketches a design on her wooden ornament at the Christmas Camp held Wednesday at The Art Den in Rising Sun. After sketching, Umbarger painted her design onto the piece.
Hailey Garvey works on her wooden ornament; one of four crafts the 8-year-old would complete as part of Christmas Camp at The Art Den in Rising Sun Wednesday. Another camp is scheduled for December 23.
Scarlett White holds her palette still while Chriztie Elliott adds a new paint color for the 9 year old from Perryville to use. The Art Den on South Queen Street in Rising Sun hosted two half-day Christmas Camps Wednesday where campers made four different decorations.
Kaelin Burton, Gabrielle Reinhart and Ellie Greenway take a shortcut and use hair dryers to get the paint to dry on their ornament creations. The youngsters took part in Christmas Camp at The Art Den in Rising Sun Wednesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jacob Mikos, 8, from Bel Air, Md., was one of 15 youngsters attending the Christmas Camp at The Art Den in Rising Sun Wednesday. Campers made four different decorations during the half-day session.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kendall Greenway watches as Chriztie Elliott, co-owner of The Art Den on South Queen Street in Rising Sun, adds more paint to her palette.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chriztie Elliott, co-owner of The Art Den in Rising Sun, shows youngsters in her Christmas Camp Wednesday morning how to use paint pens to decorate their gingerbread houses.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Grace Coarse, 8, from Conowingo, applies a white paint pen to her gingerbread house to add a door. She was one of 15 youngsters at The Art Den in Rising Sun Wednesday morning for Christmas Camp.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Anna Coarse, 11, from Conowingo, works on decorating her gingerbread house during the Wednesday morning Christmas Camp at The Art Den in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Isabel Kibler, 7, from Rising Sun, applies a blue paint pen to her gingerbread house to add a door. She would alsoo make sure to add a handle so the door would open.
RISING SUN — It was a flurry of fun at The Art Den’s Christmas Camp on Wednesday as campers worked on four different holiday projects.
Chriztie Elliott and Bri Weidner, owners of the studio on South Queen Street in Rising Sun, hosted two sold out sessions of 6- to 12-year-old artists. Each created a gingerbread house from a terra cotta pot, painted a wooden wall ornament, glazed a snowman mug and used clay to create a coil Christmas tree.
“We try to do one whenever Cecil County Public Schools are off,” Elliott said. The next session is scheduled for Dec. 23. Tuition for the half day camp is $50 per person.
“I was here for the Halloween Camp,” said Gabrielle Reinhart, 10, from Port Deposit. “I liked it a lot. That’s why I really wanted to do this.”
Jackson Felts, 10, from Rising Sun, said his favorite art form is drawing.
“But I liked painting this ornament,” he said of his creation.
Anna Coarse is also a veteran of The Art Den programs.
“I went to Art Camp in the summer and paint nights,” Coarse, 11, from Conowingo, said. Her very first paint night several years ago, featuring an owl, was successful.
“Somebody wanted to buy it but I said, ‘No,’” said Coarse.
Her younger sister Grace Coarse, was intently working on decorating her gingerbread house.
“I am going to put on Christmas lights and some Christmas decorations,” the 8-year-old artist said confidently.
At another table, Isabel Kibler knew what she wanted on her house.
“Definitely a door with a handle,” said Kibler, 7, from Rising Sun, adding, “and some decorations.”
In spite of being constantly busy throughout the 3 hour classes, Elliott said she enjoys these camp studio sessions.
“The kids that come here are so great. They are chill but they work hard,” she said.
Elliott noted that she is also trying to put together a similar program for adults.
