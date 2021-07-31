NEWARK, Del. – ChristianaCare will require all of its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.
The hospital system, which includes Elkton's Union Hospital, joins a number of other medical systems and large companies nationwide that are instituting vaccine mandates amid growing concerns about the impact of the highly contagious delta variant.
“While we have not required vaccinations to-date, the highly transmissible delta variant and the surge in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people across the country – including in our area – have prompted additional considerations,” President and CEO Janice E. Nevin said in a prepared statement. “The science is clear: Health care workers must be vaccinated in order to protect the health and safety of our patients, our caregivers and our community. We must take this step as expert, caring partners in the health of our neighbors.”
The policy applies to all employees, as well as students, contractors, temporary labor, vendors and volunteers who work in ChristianaCare facilities. They have until Sept. 21 to receive their first dose. Only employees with specific medical conditions or religious beliefs are exempt.
Approximately 10,000 of the company's 13,400 employees have already been vaccinated.
Hospital officials noted that a growing number of professional organizations urge all health care facilities to require workers to get vaccinated, including the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, the American Hospital Association, America’s Essential Hospitals, the American College of Surgeons and many others.
“We believe we have reached a tipping point at which the urgent need for all caregivers to be vaccinated is clear,” Chief People Officer Neil Jasani said. “While we continue to provide exceptional care for people with COVID-19, the fact remains that this is a very dangerous virus, especially the delta variant, which is causing increasing hospitalizations and mortality among younger and healthier people. The best way to protect people and to save lives is through vaccination.”
The announcement came just a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of “substantial or high transmission” and just hours before President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees must get vaccinated or face weekly testing and other restrictions.
“Right now, too many people are dying or watching someone they love die and say if ‘I’d just got the vaccine,'” Biden said. "This is an American tragedy. People are dying who don’t have to die.”
The Biden administration encouraged businesses to follow its lead on incentivizing vaccinations by imposing burdens on the unvaccinated.
Biden also urged state and local governments to use funds provided by the coronavirus relief package to incentivize vaccinations by offering $100 to individuals who get the shots. And he announced that small- and medium-sized businesses will receive reimbursements if they offer employees time off to get family members vaccinated.
Over and over, the president repeated that the vast majority of those falling ill and dying in this new wave of the delta virus are unvaccinated, putting others at risk and endangering the nation's fragile economic recovery and return to normalcy.
“It's an American blessing that we have vaccines for each and every American. It’s such a shame to squander that blessing," said Biden.
The administration hopes it will nudge private companies to push their workers harder to get vaccines that, while widely recognized as safe and effective, have yet to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
“I think we’ve reached this tipping point, and Biden’s announcement will provide a lot of air cover for companies and boards of directors who have difficult decisions facing them," said Jeff Hyman, a Chicago-based business author and recruiter for start-up companies.
Some of the nation’s biggest corporations have moved to require vaccinations for their workers. Tech giants Facebook and Google announced this week their employees would have to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated before returning to work.
Delta and United airlines are requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status though not requiring them to be vaccinated.
Legally, private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working there. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection.
“Those who have a disability or a sincerely held religious belief may be entitled to a reasonable accommodation under civil rights laws, so long as providing that accommodation does not constitute an undue hardship for the employer,” said Sharon Perley Masling, an employment lawyer who leads the COVID-19 task force at Morgan Lewis.
Employees who don't meet such criteria “may need to go on leave or seek different opportunities,” she added.
The U.S. Justice Department addressed the rights of employers and workers in a legal opinion this week. It tackled an argument raised by some vaccine skeptics that the federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act prohibits employers from requiring vaccination with shots that are only approved for emergency use, as coronavirus vaccines currently are.
Department lawyers wrote that the law in question requires individuals be informed of their “option to accept or refuse administration” of an emergency use vaccine or drug. But that requirement does not prohibit employers from mandating vaccination as “a condition of employment."
The same reasoning applies to universities, school districts, or other entities potentially requiring COVID-19 vaccines, the lawyers added. Available evidence overwhelmingly shows the vaccines are safe and effective.
The Justice Department opinion followed earlier guidance from the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that federal laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”
The EEOC listed some cases in which employers must offer exemptions. People who have a medical or religious reason can be accommodated through alternative measures. Those can include getting tested weekly, wearing masks while in the office, or working remotely.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
