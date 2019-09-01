RISING SUN - A gunman shot a child dead at a Rising Sun-area residence Sunday and then turned the weapon on himself, taking his or her own life, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
As of late Sunday night, CCSO officials had not released information regarding the shooter and the child in the double-shooting that occurred after 3 p.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Ridge Road, north of Rising Sun. Nor had they released details about the incident, which appears to be a murder-suicide.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman. A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew the gravely-wounded shooter to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he or she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.
Holmes emphasized that this was an isolated incident and that the community is not in danger.
Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the property, which is located in a rural section of Cecil County. CCSO and Maryland State Police vehicles, as well as emergency vehicles, lined the road and numerous officers were bustling on and around the property.
A woman who lives on Ridge Road, several houses away from the double-shooting scene, told the Cecil Whig that she noticed a distraught woman go by her home Sunday afternoon.
"I saw a woman running down the road, toward the house (where the double-shooting occurred). She was crying and screaming, 'It was my grandson. It was my grandson'," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.
While the on-scene investigation was continuing, a few visibly upset people arrived there. Some of them hugged and cried after seeing each other.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details are made available.
