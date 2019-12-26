LEVEL, Md. — On a 30-acre field near Havre de Grace, Aaron Hopkins is following the family tradition, sort of.
His dad raised dairy cows until Aaron, now 29, was maybe 8 years old.
“I remember he was tired all the time. He did not enjoy it,” Hopkins said. Making the move to growing produce did make for a less tired farmer, he noted. Hopkins Produce is well known in the region.
Once he got out of college and was working for Du Claw Brewing in Bel Air, Hopkins got interested in brewing his own dark beer. He worked for Independent Brewery in Bel Air, which stoked his interest in being a brewer himself.
And that’s how Chesapeake Malting Company was born; the desire to have locally sourced malt.
Now four years later, Hopkins is in his fourth year of production, turning locally grown barley into malt for the brewing industry.
On site he buys the barley from his father, then dries and roasts it himself under tight control.
“It’s a controlled germination process,” he said of the effort to coax the barley heads to sprout. “We mill it; break it open.”
The goal is to have the right product to develop the enzymes that aid in the brewing process and convert the starches.
“I sell the finished malt to brewers and distillers,” he said, noting that includes a few in Cecil County as well as Gaithersburg and Columbia.
Maryland Beer Co. in Elkton uses Chesapeake Malting malt for its Dense Black, an oatmeal stout named for the brewery’s presence in what was once the print room of the Cecil Whig.
“It’s one of our flagship beers,” said Jessica Alexander, co-owner of the brewery on North Bridge Street. “We made it as local as we could.”
Alexander said Hopkins also donated the malt she used to produce Resilience IPA, the beer Maryland Beer Co. sold to raise funds on behalf of the victims and first responders to the California wildfires.
Hopkins continues to brew his own in preparation for his next step, a tasting room already built on the family property off Level Road dubbed Hopkins Farm Brewery.
“We have a really cool Ford tractor in our logo,” he said. “You don’t see many logos with tractors.”
The plan there is to fill growlers and move toward canning the beer he brews.
“I love stouts all year and I like hoppy pale ales,” he said.
Taking what he learned in college and from his family, Hopkins has been fine-tuning his production and learning how to read the grain.
“A lot of it starts with the variety,” he said, indicating there is a choice between two-row and six-row varieties. “You want uniform, plump barley. Two-row and two heads side by side. It’s more uniform.”
He gets 70 to 80 bushels of barley from each acre. Once sown it comes into the ancient barn where it is dried in a temperature and humidity controlled room.
“It’s a controlled germination process,” he said. He pointed to a section of barley where thready tendrils were breaking out of the hulls.
From there it gets roasted and milled.
“You break it open and it develops enzymes to help convert the starches,” he said.
While the focus is on the microbreweries, he also caters to the home brewer.
“A home brewer only wants 10- to 20-pounds of malt,” he said of the small amount by comparison. Rather than collect any money he makes a deal. “We’ll give you 10 to 20-pounds, you bring us back a beer.”
The latest crop went in the ground in October. Hopkins said barley is an excellent cover crop. Barley harvesting is in June. The plan is to get enough yield to continue to supply their current customers and their own production. Hopkins said he is in no rush.
“Slow and small is great,” he said. “We know how to farm and we know how to make beer. We’ll figure the middle stuff out as we go.”
