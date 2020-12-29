PERRYVILLE — “It’s like a beautiful ballet here.”
That’s how Dawn Cowhey, executive director of the Chesapeake Feline Association, describes a day of spay and neuter surgeries at the Miss Cat Clinic on Route 222 near Route 40 in Perryville.
Recently the staff and volunteers marked a milestone with its 3000th surgery aimed at reducing the number of uncontrolled litters in Cecil County. Only a year ago did they mark 1,000 spay or neuter procedures, reaching that accomplishment about a year after opening.
“Your typical cat has four litters per year with each litter having four kittens on average,” Cowhey explained. Doing the math with the figure that at least half of those 3,000 cats were females, Cowhey figures CFA has helped staunch the flow of unwanted kittens by about 8,000.
There’s no estimate how many kittens have been born this year, she said.
“COVID closed us right when kitten season began,” Cowhey said.
Some of the cats brought in on a morning of surgeries are from various feral colonies. Some came from Cecil County Animal Services. All animals adopted through the county shelter are spayed or neutered before, or not long after being adopted. Still others come from cat owners unable to afford the cost of the surgery from their veterinarian.
“We give $100 vouchers,” Cowhey said of the assistance program. With the surgery each cat also receives rabies and distemper vaccines and a lot of love and attention.
Bethany Thompson, veterinary assistant, is in charge of the prep work.
“I do eyes, tongue, booties, shave, bladder,” she rattled off. Drops in the eyes, the tongue is drawn from the mouth to monitor circulation, and baby socks are placed on all four feet to help maintain body temperature just after being sedated. After shaving the surgical area she’ll express the bladder to avoid soiling the surgical field.
Down the hall Julie Constantine yelled out she was ready for her first patient. Jimmy Simpson — whom Cowhey called “volunteer extraordinaire — cradled “RK” in his arms until she was handed off to Dr. Constantine.
As part of Loving Touch Animal Care in Newark, surgery is no stranger to Constantine but she said working with CFA is different because she’ll spend several hours doing nothing but spaying and neutering. She said it becomes second nature after awhile, like riding a bicycle.
With each cat her hands worked quickly to do what was needed to render each unable to produce more offspring.
Constantine said not only does this prevent the creation of untold numbers of kittens it also improves the long term health of the cat.
“It reduces the risk of mammary cancer and uterine infections in female cats,” the veterinarian said. “In males it prevents certain testicular cancers.”
Family pets go back to their owners hours later as do the CCAS charges. Feral cats are returned to the area from which each was captured in a program called “Trap-Neuter-Return” or “TNR.” The ears of those cats are marked by removing one tip so the humans who care for the colony know at a glance which animals have received care. Over time the colony will disappear as each member dies off.
Part of each surgery is also the application of a tattoo — a green line on the abdomen — that signifies that cat has been surgically altered. That’s the job of Debbie Cross. She works in an area the CFA crew calls “The Beach.”
Covered in a large heated blanket, The Beach is the recovery room where Cross also inserts a microchip and administer rabies and distemper vaccines.
“I’ll give them a mani-pedi too,” she joked, removing the baby socks and trimming toenails. After all that is done she gives each cat some glucose to help lift it from its medicated cloud and wraps it like a burrito until is awakens. From there the cat is handed off to Donna Corcoran who will snuggle with the cat until it is awake enough to go back into its carrier for the ride home.
Cowhey could not say enough about her band of volunteers and staff that make each surgery session work so smoothly. Along with Constantine she has vets Erin McCourt, Kerry Murphy and Judith Simpson on call for the surgeries.
Corcoran is the appointment setter for CFA; a task that Cowhey said can easily take six hours each day. That’s why the organization is preparing to take much of that service, as well as payment, online to free up the volunteers for the hands-on work.
Running Miss Cat and the shelter in North East, which is home to 50 adult cats that can be adopted, is not cheap, Cowhey noted. With the pandemic squashing their fundraising for the year CFA has relied on grants and private donations.
“We were just awarded another Maryland Department of Agriculture grant,” she said. That $39,100 sum will support their spay-neuter program for feral colonies. “We also got a $6,000 COVID grant from Cecil County. We were very grateful for that.”
To donate, adopt or get information on the spay-neuter program go to chesapeakefelineassociation.org
